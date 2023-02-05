Ex On The Beach Couples 2023: Meet the exes

Ex On The Beach Couples 2023 will feature happy couples along with an ex-partner of an individual in each pair. In the upcoming series, contestants who are considering getting engaged must work through their issues with their exes before they decide whether or not they want to make the ultimate commitment.

MTV’s press release reads:

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after."

Ex On The Beach Couples will premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Meet the exes set to appear on Ex On The Beach Couples

Set to appear on the MTV show are six couples navigating their relationship with a thorn by their side. Joining them will be one of their exes, nudging them to resolve their issues before deciding to get engaged. The exes set to appear on the show are Charlie, Ri, Chris, Pala, Kellie, and Samura.

Jamie and Thailah (ex - Charlie)

DJ couple Thailah and Jamie will be joined by the former's ex, Charlie, a songwriter and music producer. The couple is from the United Kingdom and quickly fell in love after meeting at a party.

Charlie hopes to “save the day” and feels Thailah isn’t ready to be in an open relationship while that’s what her current partner wants.

Shayla and Spari (ex- Ri)

Joining them on Ex On The Beach Couples is Ri, a musician who still works with her ex-boyfriend Spari and is coupled up with Shayla. Due to their working relationship, Shayla and Spari have a lot of trust issues. However, Spari is ready to show his partner that the relationship he shares with Ri is “strictly professional.”

Sorinn and Lola (ex - Chris)

Chris aka Christopher from the U.S.A. will appear on the show as a plus-one for Sorinn and Lola. While Sorinn loves Lola, issues of jealousy and insecurity often arise in their relationship because of Lola’s previous relationship with Chris.

Jake and Holly (ex - Pala)

Pala, a fashion model, mother, and lifestyle influencer will join her ex, Jake, and his current girlfriend Holly in Ex On The Beach Couples. The couple met in 2018 and are based in Australia. Jake met with a near-death experience which caused ups and downs in their relationship. While Holly is ready to commit to Jake, she thinks that his hesitation to take the next step comes from his previous relationship with his ex.

Jade and Ben (ex - Kellie)

Kellie has been a point of conflict between her ex-boyfriend Ben and his current girlfriend Jade. The two live in Australia and have plans for the future together. However, Jade being jealous of Kellie “has thrown a major wrench in their relationship."

Liam and Leylah (ex - Samura)

Samura is set to appear on Ex On The Beach Couples 2023 alongside Leylah and her current boyfriend Liam. While Liam is ready to pop the question, he’s holding back because he thinks that his girlfriend Leylah still has feelings for Samura. He is on a mission while on the MTV show to prove to her that he’s the right man for her.

The show will be hosted by Kamie Crawford, a TV host, content creator, model, and former Miss Teen USA. It will air right after Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes