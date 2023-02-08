Meet Sorinn, Lola and her ex Christopher from Ex on the Beach Couples 2023

Ex on the Beach Couples, the latest addition to the Ex on the Beach franchise, will feature six couples and one of their exes as they attempt to work through their issues in order to be ready to take the next step in their current relationships.

However, there’s no guarantee that they’ll come out of the show together, as one cast member, in a promo, tells his partner that he wants to “explore both options.”

MTV’s press release reads:

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX."

Set to appear in the show are Sorinn, Lola, and Lola’s ex Christopher. Lola met Christopher when she and Sorinn were on a break. However, she ultimately decided to stick to Sorinn, making Chris the pining ex.

Tune in on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV to watch the season premiere of Ex on the Beach Couples.

Meet Sorinn, Lola, and Christopher ahead of their appearance on Ex on the Beach Couples

Sorinn Lillico

Sorinn is an artist whose muse is his girlfriend Lola. While his art extends beyond canvases, one of the mediums he likes to use is oil paint. He previously did a piece involving a black sweatshirt where he splattered colors on it. Another prominent technique in his art is tearing his canvas and using his entire body to paint as opposed to relying on a brush.

The Ex on the Beach Couples cast member has been unable to make the ultimate commitment to his girlfriend due to his jealousy and insecurity. One of the reasons behind his issues is Chris, since Lola still talks to him. The two things that he needs to work on are his communication and trust issues.

Lola De Lepine

Lola, a 28-year-old makeup artist from New York City, is set to appear on the MTV show. She met Chris when she and Sorinn were on a break. However, she ultimately went back to him and left Chris.

While they have a deep connection, MTV describes their relationship as rocky, saying:

"Despite the breakup, Chris is still someone Lola confides in when things get tough with Sorinn. If she wants their relationship to stay afloat, Lola needs to learn how to talk to Sorinn instead of Chris when things hit the rocks."

Christopher Patrone

Christopher Patrone is set to appear on Ex on the Beach Couples to win Lola back (Image via Instagram/@exonthebeach)

Christopher Patrone, the ex-boyfriend set to appear on Ex on the Beach Couples, has a “wicked smile and a big personality.” He met Lola when she and Sorinn were on a break and even though she went back to her boyfriend, he still has feelings for her.

Since then, they’ve kept in touch as she often reaches out to him and confides in him about her relationship troubles. He doesn’t believe Sorinn is the best match for her and is ready to win her back while on the show.

Others to appear on the show include Ben Salmon, Jade Croft, Kellie Ross, Jake O’Brien, Holly MacAlpine, Pala Negarra, Spari, Shayla Cruz, Ri Nelson, Leylah Linda, Liam Forrest, Sumara Kamara, Thailah T, Jamie Dragon, and Charlie Low.

