 Ex on the Beach couples: Who are still together?

Ex on the Beach Couples will feature six couples who will enter the show together, however, the time during the show will determine whether or not they will stay together as they will be accompanied by their exes.

MTV’s press release reads:

"The series follows six couples ready to get engaged but there is one thing holding them back from taking that next big step - their ever-present, ever-lingering EX. Through a series of intense challenges to their relationship and strength-building exercises, the couples will decide if they can finally move on from their ex and achieve their happily ever after."

Ex on the Beach Couples is set to premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Former couples explored ahead of the season premiere of Ex on the Beach Couples

Ex on the Beach Couples is the fifth installment of the MTV franchise and the first season which casts couples, instead of singles, who reconnect with their ex-partners on the show. The only couple that met on the show and is still together are Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge

The two met in the first season of Ex on the Beach. Their relationship saw some unexpected twists after the show when it was revealed that Cory was the father of Teen Mom Cheyenne Floyd’s child, Ryder. However, Cory and Taylor share two children, Mila, who came into their lives in 2020, and Maya, who was born in June 2022.

Before entering the MTV show, The Challenge alum Cory told Us Weekly that he was afraid of getting into a serious relationship. The reality star told the publication that he was afraid of the word “love” at the time and added that he wants someone who can be his best friend and someone he can start living his life with.

Although the two were a part of some drama while on Ex on the Beach involving their respective exes, they left the show as a couple. However, once Cory returned, he found out that his ex-girlfriend, Cheyenne Floyd, had a baby six months ago and that he was the father.

While in a conversation with Us Weekly in December 2017, he said:

"Once I found out I had a kid, my whole life changed. Now I’m doing everything for my daughter, instead of for myself. I had to put somebody before myself for the first time. I feel like I’ve got my power pack, like I’m untouchable with my kid. I have her and that’s all the love I need in the world."

As Teen Mom OG showcased, Taylor became a part of the family which included her boyfriend, his ex-girlfriend, and their child. They grew closer when the Ex on the Beach season 1 cast member was expecting her first child, Mila, whom they welcomed in April 2020. Two years later, they announced that they were pregnant again and that their second child was due in June.

Taylor recently took to social media to give his followers an update about their seven-month-old daughter Maya, who had to undergo open heart surgery and January 2023.

Taylor wrote on Instagram:

"Still here. Maya had other plans for her recovery but she’s doing well now. Cory and I are traumatized but it’s fine."

