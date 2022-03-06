How many kids does Cory Wharton have? The Challenge star announces baby with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge

The Challenge star Cory Wharton revealed on Saturday, March 5, 2022 (also his birthday), that he is expecting a third child; his second with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge. The couple already have a daughter, Mila Mae, and Wharton is father to daughter Ryder, who he shares with ex-partner Cheyenne Floyd.

The heartwarming carousel of photos features the family smiling and wearing matching white outfits in an outdoor garden. In it, Selfridge can be seen holding their 23-month-old daughter Mila Mae and and Ryder helps hold up the sonogram in front of the new mother's growing baby bump.

Cory Wharton and Talyor Selfridge announce the birth of their second child together (Image via corywharton_ig/Instagram)

He penned a message to the baby, who is due in June 2022, by conveying that his kids have enabled him to be a better man and that he aims to do the same for them.

The Challenge star continued to express his happiness for his third child and said:

"Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I'm so lucky & blessed to be in. As a kid my dad wasn't able to be around, and I feel like that's why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have."

The Challenge star Cory Wharton's journey and relationships

According to The Sun, Cory Wharton met his ex-wife via MTV’s reality competition series The Challenge, and reportedly didn’t know Ryder was his daughter until she was six months old. He and Cheyenne only dated for a few months before they split. In an exclusive to US Weekly, he said:

“Once I found out I had a kid, my whole life changed. It’s a feeling inside of yourself that there’s a bigger purpose. Now I’m doing everything for my daughter, instead of for myself. I had to put somebody before myself for the first time. I feel like I’ve got my power pack, like I’m untouchable with my kid.”

Cory and Taylor Selfridge met on MTV’s Ex on the Beach and welcomed their daughter together in April 2020. The couple were running strong even when the latter's racially insensitive comments led to her losing her job with the network. MTV announced:

“MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media."

The Challenge star spoke to Champion Daily about his relationship with Taylor, saying:

“Taylor and I are on the best terms and have watched our relationship get even better. One of the best parts about going on The Challenge is the fact that you have time away from each other — and by that, I mean that you actually have time to miss one another.”

Even after initially breaking up after the couple's stint on MTV's Ex On The Beach, Wharton said that the couple never lost their spark.

The two reunited in 2019 and have been together since. While speaking to PEOPLE, he revealed that they never stopped talking after the show and took a break for two to three months in between before deciding to stay together.

