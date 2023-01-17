"Amazing": Down Home Fab fans glad to see Teen Mom star Chelsea DeBoer thriving in her personal and professional life

Down Home Fab premiered on HGTV this Monday, January 16, at 9 pm ET. The episode featured Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole DeBoer renovating their wedding planner's home. The couple also built a playhouse in their own home for their four children.

Chelsea was seen enjoying her married life with Cole, who praised her decision while renovating the home. She was also seen teaching her kids math with a measuring tape and urging Cole to build the playhouse just like a mini-version of their own house.

Chelsea's own home was completely black in color and viewers were impressed by the same. She also made many bold decisions while designing her wedding planner's house. She was able to get a copper kitchen island, an antelope carpet, and change the look of the entryway completely. Her decision to paint the kitchen cabinets black and the ceiling of the den green impressed her clients.

Down Home Fab fans were happy to see Chelsea thrive and felt that she looked amazing.

Down Home Fab fans impressed with Chelsea's home renovation skills

Down Home Fab viewers were impressed with Chelsea's own "black" home and her choice to completely whitewash the bricks of the den's wall. They felt that Chelsea had a very good style when it came to home renovations.

Taylor Williams @t_will3612 I’m loving every second of this #hgtv The fact that we get @ChelseaHouska and Cole for an ENTIRE hour AND we also get the cutest glimpses of their family too 🥹I’m loving every second of this #DownHomeFab The fact that we get @ChelseaHouska and Cole for an ENTIRE hour AND we also get the cutest glimpses of their family too 🥹😭 I’m loving every second of this #DownHomeFab #hgtv

Kristal Yalitza @KristalYalitza #DownHomeFab is so good, so glad to see Chelsea and Cole back on my screen! #DownHomeFab is so good, so glad to see Chelsea and Cole back on my screen!

Emma @AlitzEmma #DownHomeFab LOVE IT. Love the style and everything. Been watching Chelsea since teen mom 2 and her style is just too die for. @ChelseaHouska come do my house #DownHomeFab LOVE IT. Love the style and everything. Been watching Chelsea since teen mom 2 and her style is just too die for. @ChelseaHouska come do my house❤️

biggest bully in hollywood @dontactivateme I need Chelsea to come redo my whole house! I love all things black and my house is literally white and grey and I hate it lol #downhomefab I need Chelsea to come redo my whole house! I love all things black and my house is literally white and grey and I hate it lol #downhomefab

👩🏽‍💻✨ @JOY_NtheMorning

#DownHomeFab From Teen Mom to HGTV. Honey, I’m tuned in From Teen Mom to HGTV. Honey, I’m tuned in 😭#DownHomeFab

What else happened in the Down Home Fab premiere?

HGTV's description of the episode, titled Ranch Glam read:

"Chelsea and Cole take on a couple's chopped-up ranch house and look to transform it into a bold statement that celebrates rustic elements and a glam open concept. This project could be the showcase for their business, so the pressure is on."

This week on Down Home Fab, Chelsea and Cole were given the challenge of changing the look of their wedding planner's house. They had to renovate the kitchen, entryway, dining room, den and living area within a budget of $100,000.

The couple decided to give the house a natural ranch look and combine the dining room area and the kitchen in a unified manner. They also added a step between the dining and the living room area so that the two could be divided. The pair also added some veiny countertops to the kitchen and painted the cabinets black.

Chelsea and Cole decided to whitewash the fireplace tiles and add some color variations by painting the beams green.

Chelsea bought a rustic and subtle cheetah-patterned carpet to give her wedding planner's living room a glam look. Cole installed a custom-built antelope chandelier in the den and ordered a custom burner to match the kitchen. Chelsea decided to alter the look of the kitchen by adding a butcher block and a copper-painted 10-foot kitchen island. The clients were impressed with the overall look of their home.

The couple also designed and installed a black playhouse for their children so that the kids could enjoy themselves while being at home in severe weather conditions. Chelsea and Cole then went on a coffee date, where the former said she was impressed with Cole for treating her daughter so well.

Fresh episodes of Down Home Fab will air on HGTV every Monday at 9 pm ET and the episodes will be uploaded on HGTV Go one day after the television premiere. The show is being produced by RTR Media.

