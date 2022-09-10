Video: LeBron James pops bottle of champagne in public, takes a celebratory sip for the grand opening of Nike building named after him

LeBron James has added another honor to his name after getting a building named after him – the LeBron James Innovation Center. The 750,000 square-foot building is a research lab for Nike, situated at its headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. The facility will help the brand cater to athletes across various sports and help them stay ahead of competition.

James was seen popping a bottle of champagne alongside Nike CEO John Donahoe as he inaugurated the building. The building is designed to accommodate 700 employees. The advanced innovation team comprises 75 employees, with 25 of them holding doctorate degrees.

Dr. Matthew Nurse, vice president of Nike Sport Research Lab, spoke about the origination of the idea. He said:

“I think this is an idea that started on a napkin back in 2013. Wouldn't it be great if we had more space for athletes to move? As it evolved, we paid attention to the athlete and what they might need.”

James concluded an exceptional 19th season in the NBA where he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. The partnership with Nike, which started in 2003, furthers his claim for a longer career, given he has the best minds in his corner.

84,000 sq ft research lab

906 rooftop solar panels

World's largest motion-capture system

Full-size basketball court, turf pitch, 200m track, 500ft incline training ramp This week, Nike officially opened the LeBron James Innovation Center at its Oregon HQ84,000 sq ft research lab906 rooftop solar panelsWorld's largest motion-capture systemFull-size basketball court, turf pitch, 200m track, 500ft incline training ramp This week, Nike officially opened the LeBron James Innovation Center at its Oregon HQ 🏢➖ 84,000 sq ft research lab➖ 906 rooftop solar panels➖ World's largest motion-capture system➖ Full-size basketball court, turf pitch, 200m track, 500ft incline training ramp https://t.co/CzeNMG0gQx

The facility includes a full-size basketball court, a 200-meter endurance track, a 100-meter straightaway and an artificial-turf training pitch. The pitch will capture athletes in motion at full speed. Additionally, a series of four advanced climate chambers mimic a variety of conditions.

The lab has around 400 motion capture cameras, 97 force plates, body-mapping equipment and much more.

“Athletes can move here at full speed, full motion — they can just play,” Dr. Nurse said.

James is likely to spend a lot of time in this building, working on his longevity. LA Lakers fans will be excited to see what James brings to the floor during the 2022-23 campaign.

LeBron James memorabilia at the innovation center

Apart from being a center driven to help athletes maximize their potential, the LeBron James Innovation Center pays homage to James' career. The courtyard features a bronze statue of James, along with a large-sized logo of his brand. Engraved into the logo are the names of his mom, wife, coaches, teammates and childhood friends.

The building also houses a café name after James’ mother, Gloria James. It's called Glo’s Café. Gloria raised LeBron as a single parent. The café’s entrance features a portrait of Gloria and LeBron, along with many childhood memories.

There is a lobby dedicated to shots LeBron James has made and missed in his career, with the narrative being "to learn from mistakes." The wall with his shot chart highlights major milestones on his road to 30,000+ points.

However, the biggest highlight is the rare collection of LeBron footwear by Nike designer Jason Petrie. Twenty of LeBron’ sneakers are on display in the entryway of the building.

