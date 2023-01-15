HGTV’s Down Home Fab release date and air time

Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are all set to launch their new HGTV show Down Home Fab, premiering on Monday, January 16, at 9 pm ET. The series will have six one-hour-long episodes, which will also be made available on Discovery+ on the day of the television premiere.

HGTV's description of Down Home Fab reads:

"Chelsea and Cole DeBoer navigate the most challenging chapter of their lives as they create and build a design business and take on client renovations, all while raising four young children."

Down Home Fab will feature Chelsea and Cole renovating a few houses in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The first episode of the show, titled Ranch Glam, will feature the couple renovating their wedding planner's house. Cole and Chelsea will try to give the house a "ranch glam renovation" with "out-of-the-box modern design touches."

HGTV’s description of the episode reads:

"Chelsea and Cole take on a couple's chopped-up ranch house and look to transform it into a bold statement that celebrates rustic elements and a glam open concept. This project could be the showcase for their business, so the pressure is on."

Cole will build a family farmhouse, just like their own, and Chelsea will add many new elements to the house, like an antelope-inspired carpet, stone fireplace, and copper-wrapped kitchen island.

Down Home Fab stars Cole and Chelsea want to help other couples build their dream homes

Down Home Fab renovators Cole and Chelsea want to inspire couples to take risks when it comes to building their homes. The series will feature them transforming the houses of Sioux Falls residents and showcase the couple’s own busy family life with four kids.

Chelsea will create design plans for the homes with her bold vision while Cole, the jack-of-all-trades in construction, will work as a hands-on project manager.

Speaking about her home renovation business in her hometown, Chelsea said in an HGTV interview:

"We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design. Life with Cole, our four kids, and our business is all I've ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever."

In the same interview, Cole said that he was happiest with tools in his hands and that he always used to help his father and grandfather with their projects.

Chelsea appeared on Teen Mom 2 in 2011 and started dating Cole DeBoer in 2014. She was also featured in 16 and Pregnant after giving birth to her daughter, Aubree Skye. Chelsea introduced Cole as her boyfriend in the season 6 premiere of Teen Mom 2 and the pair got married in October 2016. She left the show in October 2020 after shooting for Teen Mom 2 season 10.

They are currently raising their four children together, Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker, and began building their own dream home in 2020. Cole did all the physical work of the house while Chelsea handled the 'creative and design' decisions of the house.

After building their own home, the pair decided to continue their "passion for building and designing" while trying to help other couples build their dream home.

HGTV will air fresh episodes of Down Home Fab every Monday at 8 pm ET.

