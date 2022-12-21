"Victim energy"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam Briana for not wanting to sit with Ashley in the reunion

This week's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 1 episode 16) featured the first part of a two-episode special cast reunion. Reportedly, 20 minutes before shooting the show, Briana refused to sit with Ashley and the other cast members. The former explained how she thought she could do it, but now she can't even see Ashley without feeling anxious.

The duo got into a fight on Teen Mom Family Reunion set-up in August earlier this year, just weeks before the new reunion episode for The Next Chapter was shot. While the real cause of the fight is currently unknown, fans will discover the truth when Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on January 3, 2023.

♥️ @misBEEhave_ Brianna was so ready to fight Kail at the previous reunion but have all this victim energy with Ashley this reunion #TeenMomNextChapter Brianna was so ready to fight Kail at the previous reunion but have all this victim energy with Ashley this reunion #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/FpnDQ8CZQa

Other cast members told Briana that they were also sitting at the reunion with a lot of mixed feelings, but she refused to come out. Later, the producer decided not to wait for her and started shooting the reunion with the other mothers.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt that it was hypocritical of Briana to play the victim in front of Ashley when in the 2018's Teen Mom 2 series, she herself had physically attacked another cast member, Kailyn, with her sister when the two got into an argument.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans call out Briana for starting fights, praise Ashley for standing her ground

In 2018, Briana's family lunged at Kailyn in front of the cameras when the former accused Chris, Kailyn's boyfriend at the time, of hurting her in front of the kids.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans called out Briana for always starting the fights and then playing the victim card. They also praised Ashley for standing her ground instead of walking off.

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #TeenMomNextChapter Briana is acting childish by hiding instead of facing the music!!! Briana is acting childish by hiding instead of facing the music!!! 😡 #TeenMomNextChapter

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Briana is so dramatic. There's ppl in between she & Ashley so, What is the "I'm scared act for?" #TeenMomNextChapter Briana is so dramatic. There's ppl in between she & Ashley so, What is the "I'm scared act for?" #TeenMomNextChapter

Miranda Killgallen @ShhhMyShowIsOn This not the same Briana who stormed the stage at Kail?! #TeenMomNextChapter This not the same Briana who stormed the stage at Kail?! #TeenMomNextChapter

🎄Countdown to Christmas🎄 @xotonironixo So i saw the preview for the reunion. It’s ironic that Briana cannot be around Ashley but when Kail didnt want to be around her it was a problem. #TeenMomNextChapter So i saw the preview for the reunion. It’s ironic that Briana cannot be around Ashley but when Kail didnt want to be around her it was a problem. #TeenMomNextChapter

Danii Gold @DaniiGoldBri I like Briana at times…I really do but my oh my the tables have turned from when she tried to turn up on Kail at the #TeenMom reunion a few years back and now shes super anxious being on stage with Ashley after this fight they had on the Family Reunion show. #TeenMom NextChapter I like Briana at times…I really do but my oh my the tables have turned from when she tried to turn up on Kail at the #TeenMom reunion a few years back and now shes super anxious being on stage with Ashley after this fight they had on the Family Reunion show. #TeenMomNextChapter

Kinzy🎀 @nolabratz Idk my thing is you was jumping all on tables trying to attack someone who was pregnant at that but uncomfortable with sitting on the stage with them. Not to mention just the last reunion you was trying to play Kail for not wanting to be on stage with you. #TeenMomNextChapter Idk my thing is you was jumping all on tables trying to attack someone who was pregnant at that but uncomfortable with sitting on the stage with them. Not to mention just the last reunion you was trying to play Kail for not wanting to be on stage with you. #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/FkzyfXFroD

Kinzy🎀 @nolabratz I hope Ashley stays on this show and keep showing up to the events she supposed to let them know they can’t get rid of you. #TeenMomNextChapter I hope Ashley stays on this show and keep showing up to the events she supposed to let them know they can’t get rid of you. #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/nyKgK9EY5d

Val 🖤 @rae_rae_j Brianna picked the wrong one lol she thought Ashley was going to be a punk and she could bully her. She didn’t know Ashley wasn’t the one to mess with lol #TeenMomNextChapter Brianna picked the wrong one lol she thought Ashley was going to be a punk and she could bully her. She didn’t know Ashley wasn’t the one to mess with lol #TeenMomNextChapter https://t.co/VaS5oWoNsP

What happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 finale?

MTV's description of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode 15 read as:

"Cheyenne throws her dream wedding; a car accident puts Ashley's and Holly's lives at risk; Briana gets stuck in Florida when Hurricane Ian derails her plans to travel to the wedding; Jaylan and Leah are not as happy as they should be."

On the finale episode of the show which aired on December 13, Cheyenne Floyd tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Zach Davis in a huge ceremony before he headed to jail because of a DUI charge.

Briana was earlier invited to Cheyenne’s wedding but was then asked not to come because of a fight shot on a different show. She could not fly to Los Angeles for the wedding because of Hurricane Ian.

Amber also did not attend the wedding because she was very much focused on taking care of James, whose custody she had lost mid-season. Her ex-boyfriend Gary decided to skip the formalities and went to the ceremony alone. Three weeks after their wedding, Leah broke up with Jaylan after discovering he had cheated on her.

Ashley, her husband Bar, and her daughter Holly got involved in a car accident. Even though they were physically alright, Bar was arrested as a "fugitive" while collecting his belongings from the police station. He had a "willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner" charge pending in California from 2021 and had moved to Nevada without contacting the police.

The first part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion will be made available on MTV's website 24 hours after the television broadcast, i.e. on December 21, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes