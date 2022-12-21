"Victim energy"- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans slam Briana for not wanting to sit with Ashley in the reunion

This week's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 1 episode 16) featured the first part of a two-episode special cast reunion. Reportedly, 20 minutes before shooting the show, Briana refused to sit with Ashley and the other cast members. The former explained how she thought she could do it, but now she can't even see Ashley without feeling anxious.
The duo got into a fight on Teen Mom Family Reunion set-up in August earlier this year, just weeks before the new reunion episode for The Next Chapter was shot. While the real cause of the fight is currently unknown, fans will discover the truth when Teen Mom Family Reunion premieres on January 3, 2023.
Other cast members told Briana that they were also sitting at the reunion with a lot of mixed feelings, but she refused to come out. Later, the producer decided not to wait for her and started shooting the reunion with the other mothers.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans felt that it was hypocritical of Briana to play the victim in front of Ashley when in the 2018's Teen Mom 2 series, she herself had physically attacked another cast member, Kailyn, with her sister when the two got into an argument.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans call out Briana for starting fights, praise Ashley for standing her ground
In 2018, Briana's family lunged at Kailyn in front of the cameras when the former accused Chris, Kailyn's boyfriend at the time, of hurting her in front of the kids.
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans called out Briana for always starting the fights and then playing the victim card. They also praised Ashley for standing her ground instead of walking off.
What happened on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter season 1 finale?
MTV's description of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter episode 15 read as:
"Cheyenne throws her dream wedding; a car accident puts Ashley's and Holly's lives at risk; Briana gets stuck in Florida when Hurricane Ian derails her plans to travel to the wedding; Jaylan and Leah are not as happy as they should be."
On the finale episode of the show which aired on December 13, Cheyenne Floyd tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Zach Davis in a huge ceremony before he headed to jail because of a DUI charge.
Briana was earlier invited to Cheyenne’s wedding but was then asked not to come because of a fight shot on a different show. She could not fly to Los Angeles for the wedding because of Hurricane Ian.
Amber also did not attend the wedding because she was very much focused on taking care of James, whose custody she had lost mid-season. Her ex-boyfriend Gary decided to skip the formalities and went to the ceremony alone. Three weeks after their wedding, Leah broke up with Jaylan after discovering he had cheated on her.
Ashley, her husband Bar, and her daughter Holly got involved in a car accident. Even though they were physically alright, Bar was arrested as a "fugitive" while collecting his belongings from the police station. He had a "willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner" charge pending in California from 2021 and had moved to Nevada without contacting the police.
The first part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion will be made available on MTV's website 24 hours after the television broadcast, i.e. on December 21, at 8 pm ET.