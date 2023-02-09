Meet Shayla, Spari, and his ex Ri from Ex on the Beach Couples 2023

Ex on the Beach Couples 2023 season 6 is all set to hit the screens on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET. The phrase "trouble in paradise" has a whole new meaning, as fans follow six couples who intend to become engaged but will face their hardest difficulty yet—facing unresolved issues with their ex.

The series will feature Spari and Shayla Cruz, along with Spari's ex-girlfriend, Ri Nelson. The rest of the cast members include Ben and Jade, his ex-girlfriend Kellie; Thailah, her boyfriend Jaime, and her ex-boyfriend Charlie; Jake and Holly, and his ex-girlfriend Pala.

Samura and Liam, together with Leylah's ex-lover Christopher, and Sorinn and Lola with Leylah, will also appear in this MTV spin-off of Ex on the Beach. Kamie Crawford, a former Miss Youngster USA, will host the series.

Ex On The Beach @ExOnTheBeach It's now or never when the all-new Ex On The Beach Couples premieres THURS February 9th at 9/8c on #ExOnTheBeach It's the BIGGEST yes or no of their lives!It's now or never when the all-new Ex On The Beach Couples premieres THURS February 9th at 9/8c on @MTV It's the BIGGEST yes or no of their lives! 😱 It's now or never when the all-new Ex On The Beach Couples premieres THURS February 9th at 9/8c on @MTV! #ExOnTheBeach https://t.co/b8r3l3pt2w

The official synopsis of the show, as stated by MTV, reads:

"Six couples ready to get engaged must finally deal with their exes in a series of intense challenges before they decide if they want to finally commit to each other -- or cut ties for good."

Meet Shayla, Spari, and his ex Ri ahead of Ex on the Beach Couples 2023 premiere

Spari

As per MTV's cast description, young music producer and Ex On The Beach Couples star, Spari frequently works with other producers and musicians. He knew Shayla Cruz was the one the moment he met her, and now the two are on their way to proposing. Their progress is being halted by Spari's friendship with Ri Nelson, his ex-girlfriend.

Even though their relationship ended, Ri still collaborates with him as a musician. Due to Ri and Spari's prior romance, their professional connection has seriously damaged Shayla and Spari's ability to trust one another. Ex On The Beach Couples star, Spari wants to establish that their connection is solely business-related before marrying Shayla.

Shayla Cruz

25-year-old Shayla Cruz was completely engulfed when she encountered Spari at a Black Lives Matter demonstration. After two years, the pair is still going strong in their devoted, loving relationship.

It hasn't always been simple, though. Ex on the Beach Couples star knew Spari was still seeing ex-girlfriend Ri Nelson for professional reasons before they started dating.

Shayla has grown very protective of Spari and is concerned about what might occur when Spari is around other women, especially Ri, due to Spari's prior issues with infidelity. Shayla is in love with Spari and believes they will have a future together, But can this come true if Spari is unable to let go of the past?

Ri Nelson (Ex)

Artist Ri Nelson spends a lot of time singing and writing songs in the recording studio. When Spari assisted Ri in creating new music at work, they became friends. They clicked right away and started dating. After eight months, Ri sensed Spari was beginning to distance himself, and the two broke up.

The Ex on the Beach Couples star continues to collaborate with Spari. Ri thinks the feelings are still there and claims that Spari doesn't behave like a man in a committed relationship when they hang out. She misses him and is prepared to go to the beach to see if there is still time for them to be together.

In the very first season, fans will see Ben, Jade, Jamie, Thailah, Jake, Holly, Liam, Leylah, Sorinn, Lola, Spari, and Shayla test their relationships and determine whether they are truly over their ex-partners as they entice them.

Produced by Entertainment One (eOne), Whizz Kid Entertainment, and ITV Netherlands, Ex On The Beach Couples 2023 will air on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

