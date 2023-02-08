Meet Jamie, Thailah, and her ex Charlie from Ex on the Beach Couples 2023

Ex on the Beach Couples will feature six couples as they partake in a unique journey and try to decide whether they want to stay together or split up. Joining them on this journey is an ex who has been a thorn in their current relationship.

One couple set to appear on the show is Jamie and Thailah, and joining them will be Thailah’s ex, Charlie. The couple is from the UK, and they met at a party and fell in love instantly. However, Charlie doesn’t believe that Jamie is the right person for her and wants to win her back.

Ex on the Beach Couples will premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Meet Jamie, Thailah, and Charlie ahead of their appearance on Ex on the Beach Couples

The latest addition to the Ex on the Beach franchise, Ex on the Beach Couples, will feature six couples and an ex. One of the couples set to appear on the show is Jamie and Thailah from the United Kingdom. Joining them on the show will be Charlie. Read ahead to learn more about them.

Jamie Dragon

Jamie, aka J Dragon, is a DJ, promoter, photographer, and CEO of The Hub, a house music event that promises a "raw, energetic signature sound." The upcoming Ex on the Beach Couples cast member first met Thailah at a party, where they immediately clicked.

Although things progressed quickly and seemed to go well, he soon asked her to be in an open relationship. Even though he was the one who wanted to bring other people into the equation, it resulted in jealousy as Thailah is “too flirtatious.”

Thailah T

The director of The Hub and DJ describes herself as a flirt. For her, it was love at first sight with Jamie. Although things were great until her boyfriend proposed to be in an open relationship, their romance suffered from mistrust and jealousy as a result of her flirty personality.

Her MTV bio reads:

"She wants to prove she is ready to close the relationship and that none of her flirting means more to her than Jamie."

Charlie Low

The ex from Ex on the Beach Couples was Thailah’s, first love. Despite their relationship ending, they decided to stay friends and frequently connect over their common careers as DJs. Charlie thinks Jamie is just stringing her along until something better comes along and isn't interested in her.

His MTV bio reads:

"Charlie has some serious doubts about Jamie. He doesn't believe Thailah wants to be in an open relationship and thinks Jamie is stringing her along."

In a sneak peek of Ex on the Beach Couples, when the "current boyfriends and girlfriends leave the villa," Charlie tells her that if she doesn’t sort things out with him, she can have whatever she wants.

He added:

"The grass is greener, you can cut your cake and eat it. I have my cake, my lobster, and mac and cheese."

Tune in on Wednesday, February 9, at 9 pm ET to watch what happens on the season premiere of Ex on the Beach Couples on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes