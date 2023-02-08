Where to follow Ex on the Beach Couples 2023 cast?

Ex on the Beach Couples is set to feature six couples and one of the partners’ ex-partners.

Couples who are set to appear in the show will take part in challenges that will test their relationship along with trust-building exercises. This will help them decide whether they want to get back together with their exes or make the ultimate commitment to their current partners.

MTV’s press release reads:

"In a dramatic finale the couples will choose to make the ultimate commitment to their partner and get engaged or split up and go their separate ways forever."

Ex on the Beach Couples is set to premiere on Thursday, February 9, at 9 pm ET on MTV.

Follow the cast of Ex on the Beach Couples on Instagram

Ben Salmon (benski888)

Ben has almost 500 followers on the social media platform and often posts pictures of his girlfriend, Jade, and his dog.

Jade Croft (jadeeecroft)

The 26-year-old businesswoman from Ex on the Beach Couples has an audience of 1605 on Instagram. She often takes to the platform to post pictures of her trips around the world.

Kellie Ross (kellieanna.96)

Ben’s ex-girlfriend Kellie has 963 followers on the social media platform and often takes to it to post pictures of herself.

Jake O’Brien (jakeobrien)

The health and fitness digital content creator, who has 22.2K followers on Instagram, likes to share his workout regime and fitness tips with his followers.

Holly MacAlpine (legallyholly)

The Ex on the Beach Couples cast member is an Australian lifestyle and fashion influencer. She has 25.2K followers on Instm and she often takes to the platform to share pictures of herself and her boyfriend.

Pala Negara (pala.pala.pala)

The fashion model, mother, and lifestyle influencer set to appear on the MTV show has 51.2K followers on the platform. She used the social media platform to share pictures of her travels around the world, food, and her modeling jobs.

Lola De Lepine (realestlola)

The makeup artist and lifestyle content creator has 31.7K followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures of herself and her collaborations with her followers.

Sorinn Lillico (sorinnlillico)

The artist set to appear on Ex on the Beach Couples has 3,008 followers and he often posts about his art and poetry.

Spari (iamspari))

The artist from New York City has 11.2K followers on Instagram. He often takes to the social media platform to post music-related content.

Shayla Cruz (afro_latinaaa)

The Ex on the Beach Couples cast member has 2853 followers and she generally posts pictures of her modeling jobs.

Ri Nelson (hotcommodity_ri)

The music artist has 3819 followers on Instagram and often takes to the platform to post about her music.

Leylah Linda (misslehlahlinda)

The social media influencer has 25.6 followers and often posts pictures of her collaborations.

Liam Forrest (forrestboxing)

The boxer has 8913 followers and uses the platform to post about his upcoming fights and training.

Samura Kamara (samurakamara)

The ex set to appear on Ex on the Beach Couples has 4286 followers with only 10 posts on the platform.

Thailah T (thailah_t)

The DJ has 3646 followers on Instagram and often posts about her music and events.

Jamie Dragon (jdragonldn)

The DJ and CEO of The Hub has 5080 followers on the social media platform and 82 posts, most of which are about his music.

Charlie Low (charloartist)

The ex from Ex on the Beach Couples has 4061 followers on Instagram where he posts about his music.

