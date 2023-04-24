All American season 5 episode 17 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 17th episode of All American season 5 is expected to air on CW on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The show focuses on a young football prodigy named Spencer James, who moves to a highly affluent high school in Beverly Hills as he's recruited to play for their football team, following which his life changes forever.

The ongoing fifth season continues to impress viewers thanks to its strong writing and dramatic plotline, among other things. It has already been renewed for a sixth season and has enjoyed consistently high viewership.

The CW's All American season 5 episode 17 will focus on the return of one of Spencer's old friends

A short 21-second promo for All American season 5 episode 17 offers a peek into the numerous important events set to unfold in the latest episode. The new episode, titled Mask Off, will focus on how Spencer and his friends spend their time during Spring break as a surprise visit changes things.

Take a look at Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''It's spring break, but the well-deserved break brings some big changes when an old friend surprises Spencer and Jordan; Olivia searches for the courage to share her truth; Patience has a decision to make as her career skyrockets.''

Apart from that, not many other details regarding the new episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled My Name Is, focused on Spencer and Jordan trying their best to revive the GAU football program.

Elsewhere, Patience, Olivia, and Layla tried to break free from their stressors. As things keep getting more dramatic and intense, viewers can expect a lot more pivotal events to unfold in the remaining episodes of the season, as the show races towards a gripping conclusion to what's been a fabulous season so far.

More details about All American plot and cast

All American centers on the life of a young and deeply passionate football player named Spencer James, who's hired to play for the Beverly Hills High school team. The show primarily focuses on the numerous personal struggles and challenges that Spencer faces. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show:

''Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it's an opportunity he has to seize.''

The synopsis further states,

''Forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy's son Jordan, who is also the starting quarterback, is less than thrilled to be sharing his father's attention -- or the team spotlight. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan's sister, who is struggling with her own demons.''

Daniel Ezra features in the lead role as Spencer James and his performance is one of the show's greatest strengths. He's brilliantly supported by a stellar cast that includes actors like Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Michael Evans Behling, and many others.

You can watch the latest episode of All American season 5 on the CW on Monday, April 24, 2023.

