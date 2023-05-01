All American season 5 episode 18 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 18th episode of All American season 5 is all set to premiere on the CW on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET (tentative time). The series follows a young football prodigy named Spencer James, whose life takes a dramatic turn after he's recruited to play for a famous school in Beverly Hills.

The ongoing fifth season has received high praise from critics and the series continues to enjoy strong viewership. Earlier this year, it was renewed for a new season. It stars Daniel Ezra in the main role, along with various others playing crucial supporting characters.

All American season 5 episode 18 will focus on Spencer trying to get the team together

A short 21-second promo for All American offers a peek into the many key events set to unfold in the latest series. Titled This is How We Do It, the new episode will focus on Spencer's efforts at bringing together his team, and also place Asher and Jaymee in the spotlight.

Here's a brief description of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Spencer is challenged to try and bring the team together; Asher and Jaymee are ready to share their news but not everyone is supportive; Coop stumbles on new challenges in class; Olivia learns that Jayden Davis stirred up more than the football team.''

The previous episode, titled Mask Off, focused on how Jordan and Spencer spent their spring break, when things took a dramatic turn after an old friend of theirs returned.

As things get more interesting towards the show's final phase, it'll be fascinating to watch how the story concludes this season and sets the stage for another enthralling installment.

What is All American about? Plot, cast, and more details explored

Spencer James is a highly talented footballer who's hired by a reputed Beverly Hill school to play for their team. The series depicts the numerous challenges that he faces as he adapts to a completely different environment and a new set of people. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' brief description of All American:

''Spencer James is a rising high school football player and A student at South Crenshaw High, but when coach Billy Baker recruits him to join his team in Beverly Hills, Spencer's mother, Grace, and his best friend, Coop, convince him it's an opportunity he has to seize.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Forced to move in with Billy and his family to protect his transfer permit to Beverly, Billy's son Jordan, who is also the starting quarterback, is less than thrilled to be sharing his father's attention -- or the team spotlight. While Spencer struggles to find his footing, he makes an unlikely friend in Jordan's sister, who is struggling with her own demons.''

The sports drama is known for its intense storyline and fascinating characters. Critics have praised the show's overall tone and thematic ambitions, apart from the performances by the cast. The lead cast includes Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, and many others.

You can watch the new episode of All American season 5 on the CW on Monday, May 1, 2023.

