All K-pop idols confirmed to be dating in 2024: TWICE's Jihyo, aespa's Karina, and more

With just three months into 2024, the internet has been heavy with several K-pop idols' dating news. From rumors where netizens heavily debated its legitimacy to confirmed relationships where fans cheered on the new couples, there has been quite a handful of K-pop idols' dating scandals that people couldn't stop talking about.

Right from the beginning of 2024, fans were thrilled by Dispatch's shocking news that they'd reveal an unexpected for their annual New Year Couple Reveal. While the couple was never revealed, fans were gob smashed by the rumors that speculated that aespa's Giselle and Park Hyung-sik as the possible couple.

On the other hand, another aespa member, Karina, was confirmed to be dating the K-drama actor, Lee Jae-wook, after their meeting at the Prada Milan Fashion Show. Though the internet sparked a mixed set of reactions, fans have been strongly supporting the couple.

1) HyunA and former BEAST's Yong Jun-hyung

The K-pop soloist, HyunA's relationship with the former BEAST member, Yong Jun-hyung, incredibly shook the industry. While fans, for the most part, have expressed support towards K-pop idols' relationships, they were not happy with HyunA's relationship with Yong Jun-hyung due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

The news of the two K-pop idols dating was confirmed by Yong Jun-hyung himself who asked fans for their support. However, fans were angry at HyunA, who's known for her feministic ideals, for being involved with an alleged s*x offender.

2) aespa's Karina and Lee Jae-wook

In February, Dispatch released a shocking article stating that aespa's Karina and Lee Jae-wook have been dating ever since they got back to Seoul, Korea, from the Prada Milan Fashion Show trip. While many netizens loved seeing the pair and their chemistry at the event, they didn't expect the two to be a couple.

Dispatch revealed that after being acquainted with one another at the event, they kept in touch and went on late-night dates often. Soon enough, both agencies confirmed that the two K-pop idols have been dating and they asked for fans' well wishes for the couple.

3) TWICE's Jihyo and Olympian Yun Sung-bin

Another one of K-pop idols' shocking and confirmed dating news is between TWICE's Jihyo and Olympian Yun Sung-bin. The South Korean media outlet, SWAY, released an article stating that the TWiCE's leader and the Physical 100 star have been dating. The two allegedly met through a mutual friend and grew closer to one another due to their shared interest in exercising.

However, both their agencies released articles that neither confirmed nor denied the relationship. They simply stated that the news stands as the celebrities' private matter and they don't have access to the same.

4) Former APRIL's Yang Ye-na and Football Star Seol Yong-woo

The last on the list of K-pop idols who garnered attention for their dating rumor is the former APRIL member, Yang Ye-na. In January, fans began to speculate about a romantic relationship between Yang Ye-na and the Ulsan Hyundai football player, Seol Yong-woo.

Netizens stated that the two showcased to adorn several couple items such as match hats, phone cases, etc. However, Yang Ye-na confessed that she did date Seol Yong-woo but the relationship ended before it landed on the internet.

Given that 2024 has already heavy ride for K-pop idols with regard to dating, fans are curious as to what the rest of the year holds for the industry.