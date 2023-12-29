"Most random thing I've seen": Japanese media sparks controversy over a post of Park Hyung-sik and aespa's Giselle being Dispatch's rumored couple

On Friday, December 29, the Japanese news media outlet, Daebak Tokyo, released an article sparking speculations about Park Hyung-sik and aespa's Giselle being Dispatch's rumored couple. Recently, Dispatch announced that they'll be revealing a relationship between a fourth-generation K-pop idol and a second-generation former idol who is currently active as an actor.

The shocking announcement left many netizens curious about who the couple were. Naturally, several speculations landed on the internet as people made their guesses on the upcoming controversial couple reveal. However, following the Japanese news media outlet's article, several netizens were baffled.

While some refused to believe the rumors due to the low likeliness of the two interacting, others expressed that the possibilities aren't entirely absent. Regardless, several netizens collectively agreed that the coming together of these two celebrities was the most random thing they've witnessed.

Expand Tweet

Netizens baffled following a Japanese media outlet's speculations on Park Hyung-sik and aespa's Giselle being Dispatch's rumored couple

On December 22, Dispatch made a shocking announcement about its annual couple reveal. While the Korean media outlet surprises fans by revealing K-celebrity couples on the internet around New Year's time, the recent announcement left many netizens curious and stunned.

Expand Tweet

Dispatch stated the couple is most likely between,

4th gen idol (IVE, LE SSERAFIM, aespa, NewJeans) and a 2nd gen idol (used to be a popular idol, currently an actor)

While this announcement already caused quite a stir on the internet, they were all the more shocked by the speculations made by the Japanese media outlet, Daebak Tokyo.

The article left netizens confused and baffled at the news.

Expand Tweet

While many debated on the couple being a random match and the low likeliness of their interactions, netizens also noticed that the two matched the description made by Dispatch. While aespa's Giselle sits as a fourth-generation K-pop idol, Park Hyung-sik also matches the description since he was previously a K-pop idol before debuting as an actor.

In 2010, following his three-year trainee period, Park Hyung-sik debuted under the K-pop boy group, ZE:A, a nine-piece band housed under Star Empire Entertainment.

However, the group's last release was in 2015 with their full-length album, Continue, and while the group continued to be active until 2017, they announced that they'd be going on a hiatus to focus on solo activities.

While there have been several speculations on ZE:A being disbanded, they insisted that the group will come back together once the time feels right.

Regardless of ZE:A's future, what netizens are shocked about is the uncanny similarities between Dispatch's announcement and the speculated couple.

Additionally, from fans' reactions on the internet, many don't seem to be happy with the rumored couple due to several factors.

Not only do netizens fail to see them as a proper couple but they also point out the huge age gap between the two celebrities, about a nine-year difference.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, given that there has been no confirmation from either of their agencies, netizens choose to patiently wait for Dispatch's official couple reveal on January 1, 2024.