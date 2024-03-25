"It is a private matter": JYP Entertainment releases statement addressing dating rumors between TWICE's Jihyo and Olympian Yun Sung-bin

The Korean media outlet SWAY released an article about TWICE's Jihyo and Olympian skeleton racer Yun Sung-bin's relationship on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The article speculated on the dating rumors between the two and even went on to state that the two had been seeing each other for almost a year.

It added that the alleged relationship had resulted from their mutual connections. SWAY also claimed that the two lived close and often visited each other's apartments for dates. The media outlet claimed that Jihyo and Yun Sung-bin went on dates at the Geumho neighborhood in Seoul's Seongdong district.

When fans saw the speculations on the internet, they were shocked by the rumors about the idol and the sportsperson. However, some also understood why they would get along well together given their interest in physical exercises and workouts.

As fans patiently waited for confirmation news from either celebrity's agencies, JYP Entertainment released a statement. In the statement, the agency claimed that it was hard to confirm the rumors as it was a private matter between TWICE's Jihyo and Yun Sung-bin.

"It is difficult to confirm this matter as it is a private matter. We ask for your understanding," JYP's statement read.

JYP Entertainment responds to dating rumors between TWICE's Jihyo and Olympian Yun Sung-bin

Park Ji-hyo aka Jihyo is a 29-year-old South Korean singer who is the leader and vocalist of the K-pop girl band TWICE. She debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 after successfully bagging her win at the reality survival show conducted by the agency, SIXTEEN.

Meanwhile, Yun Sung-bin is a skeleton racer. Skeleton racing is a winter sliding sport where the participants lie head first and face down on a skeleton bobsled.

He was a part of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, he bagged the gold medal in the men's skeleton. The sportsperson also recently appeared on the Netflix reality show Physical 100.

Since the release of the SWAY article about their dating rumors, the idol and the sportsperson had been the talk of the town. The article, released on Sunday, claimed that the two had been dating for over a year after meeting through mutual friends. SWAY's article also quoted an alleged insider who claimed that the main point of attraction between the two was their shared interest in exercise.

"Jihyo and Yun Sung-bin both love to exercise. Yun Sung-bin gave training help to Jihyo and their relationship from there developed into a romantic one. Their relationship developed quickly because they both had a lot in common," the SWAY article claimed.

Upon seeing the news, fans were shocked many stated that they hadn't seen it coming. However, given how frequently dating rumors are shared in the K-pop industry, netizens waited for the celebrities' respective agencies to confirm or respond to the news.

Both JYP Entertainment and Yun Sung-bin's agency, All That Sports released statements that neither confirmed nor denied the claims.

The K-pop idol's agency, JYP Entertainment claimed that they couldn't either confirm or deny the news as it was the TWICE leader's private life and matter. All That Sports stated that since Yun Sung-bin wasn't an active athlete currently, they didn't have access to information about his private life matters.

"As he is no longer an active athlete, we do not manage his personal life. It is difficult to confirm," the latter agency said.

It is worth noting that neither of the celebrities has confirmed their relationship at the time of writing this article. However, fans are wishing the two celebrities good luck on their journey, regardless of whether it is together or not.