Why is 'Tzuyu Deserves Better' trending on X? Fans angered following JYP Entertainment's alleged restriction of the TWICE member's promotions 

On Monday, February 12, fans began the trend 'TWICE's Tzuyu Deserves Better' on the social media platform X after learning that JYP Entertainment has allegedly been restricting the idol's promotions and external projects. Recently, it has come to the fans' attention that several Taiwanese production companies and units invited TWICE members for projects ranging from simple variety show appearances to program creations.

Given that the idol is Taiwanese, it's only natural that she received projects from Taiwanese companies and fans also felt that it would be a great promotional opportunity for her to put forth activities belonging to her nativity. However, fans also learned that Tzuyu's agency, JYP Entertainment had rejected these offers and wasn't allowing the idol to take part in them.

Fans were naturally angered by the situation since they felt that the idol should be free to decide the projects she engages with. Therefore, fans have been spreading awareness through other social media platforms. Additionally, fans have also been criticizing and calling out JYP Entertainment for their alleged mistreatment and lack of freedom for the Tzuyu.

Fans angered at JYP Entertainment following its alleged restriction of TWICE Tzuyu's external projects and promotions

Tzuyu, the Taiwanese member of TWICE, debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 following her win, alongside the other eight members, at the reality survival show, Sixteen, conducted by the agency. While the group has been one of the most accomplished and famous K-pop girl groups in the industry, there have been occasional instances where fans have pointed out the mistreatment and lack of promotions for the members at the hands of their agency, despite their unmatched fame.

Recently, the Chinese news media outlet, Mirror Weekly, released an article stating that the Taiwanese TWICE member has been restricted from promoting or collaborating with Taiwanese companies and production units that reached out to organize programs with the idol. Additionally, the article also talked about film crews, brand manufacturers, and several other companies reaching out to collaborate and create something with the idol.

However, these units had to eventually give up after repeatedly reaching out to JYP Entertainment as they reportedly refused to let the idol go. Upon the landing of the article on the internet, fans were enraged at the agency and called them out for restricting Tzuyu's external projects, collaborations, and other opportunities that could help her grow as an individual celebrity.

Fans also felt that given the idol's Taiwanese identity, it's only reasonable and necessary that she gets to promote herself there. Additionally, fans also said that her promotions in Korea or Japan haven't been sufficient either in addition to her lack of promotions in Taiwan. Therefore, they've been criticizing and calling out JYP Entertainment for restricting the idol from showcasing her skillsets.

As an effort to enlarge awareness about the same amongst other netizens, they've been trending the issue on X. Additionally, they hope that the trends will also help garner the attention of JYP Entertainment to help them fix their alleged actions.

