"Unbelievable behavior": X post from TWICE Tzuyu's mother sparks speculation if she's calling out JYPE for its biased management 

On Thursday, October 5, TWICE Tzuyu's mother posted her recently written poem on X. While fans appreciated her impeccable talent in Chinese poetry, they also noticed that her poem has a certain message that she's trying to convey, particularly towards her daughter's management.

As fans began to dissect the elements of her poetry, they speculated that Tzuyu's mother was aiming to explicitly talk about the lack of promotions and mismanagement by JYP Entertainment towards the idol. The speculations further gained stability as they noticed that the idol has had no solo promotions throughout the year 2023 though the other members had certain events and schedules to individually promote themselves.

One of the lines from her mother's poem posted on X read:

"Unbelievable behavior, excuse for delay, end of plan."

Fans speculate that the X post from TWICE Tzuyu's mother criticizes JYP Entertainment for its lack of promotions and mismanagement of her daughter

Tzuyu or Chou Tzu-yu is the only Taiwanese member of the nine-member K-pop girl group, TWICE. The girl group, that resulted from JYP Entertainment's reality survival show, Sixteen, has been one of the most successful groups in the industry. Fans could not help but notice the lack of specific promotions for the Taiwanese member.

As 2023 nears its end, fans took a look back at the promotions and schedules of the group including their solo activities. To their shocking notice, they realized that the Taiwanese member had no solo schedules throughout the year. While this was already upsetting news for the fans as they reacted furiously to the same, their sadness was further fueled when they came across the poem written by the idol's mother.

What's allegedly speculated to be a poem criticizing JYP Entertainment for its biased managed and unbalanced promotions, had many people feeling upset over the same.

Expand Tweet

Here's what the poem roughly translated into:

"Full of hypocrisy, words blow like the wind, lies are woven like the vast starry sky. Your promise is like a bubble, bursting at the touch of a finger, hard to believe. Like dandelion seeds in the wind, ethereal and dancing in the wind. The ingenuity of language is like a novelist weaving lies. Words are like a maze, always getting lost in them. The way to find the truth is hard to find."

The second post read,

"Unbelievable behavior, excuse for delay, end of plan. Lack of integrity has become your habit, but I am a character in your lies, and I have been involved in it. Alas! The art of writing novels is impressive in its creativity and its imaginary world is wonderful and wonderful." (Translation via allkpop)

Here's how fans have been reacting to the poem:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Following the post's surface on the internet, fans praised Tzuyu's mother for her bold move and necessary criticism towards JYP Entertainment but also kickstarted their own campaign against the idol's mistreatment through the spotlight laid out by her mother. Fans have been bringing up events of the idol's mistreatment and have been demanding appropriate change in actions from the agency.