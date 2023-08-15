"Looks so spacious and comfy!!": Fans in love with TWICE’s Jihyo’s house as she reveals it for the first time in public

TWICE’s Jihyo will be showing off her house for the first time on national television on the upcoming episode of the reality show Home Alone. The preview for the episode released on August 13 had fans going berserk over finally getting a glimpse into the singer’s home. Fans on Twitter had chaotic yet pleasant reactions to her house.

Fans especially loved the fact that the TWICE leader could transform herself into a repairperson whenever needed as she was seen fixing a bulb in her living area as well. Home Alone is one of the promotional activities for the TWICE leader’s official solo debut with mini-album ZONE on August 18, 2023.

Watch: TWICE’s Jihyo reveals her house for the first time on Home Alone, fans fall in love with her

Home Alone, a variety show that gives viewers an inside scoop of celebrities’ daily lives, teased their upcoming episode featuring TWICE’s leader, Jihyo. It will be the first time the leader will showcase how she lives at her own house while also revealing its interiors for the very first time on national television.

On August 13, the preview of Home Alone showed the leader sharing that she moved out of the TWICE dorms over two years ago to live at her own place. The segment also paints the picture of just how busy the leader had been since her debut in 2015. Living as an idol all this while, the 26-year-old leader also shared that she can hardly stay without doing anything even on her days off.

“The concept for my house[‘s decor] was white and brown. I think I matched the colors to the plants… I have the kind of personality where I’m terrible at putting things off… I think I’m the busiest on my days off, even more than when I’m working.” (Translation via Soompi)

The preview further showed the TWICE leader cleaning and fixing things around her house. She is also shown having beer and food to reward herself for all the work and eating in a relaxing manner.

As soon as the Home Alone preview dropped, fans fell in love with Jihyo’s personality all over again. While some mentioned that they loved the white and brown interiors and wanted to create it in video games, others swooned over the idol showing off her handyman skills and fixing lights and bulbs in her house.

The upcoming Home Alone episode featuring TWICE’s Jihyo will be released on August 18 at 11:10 pm KST.

Meanwhile, Jihyo’s solo debut album is titled ZONE, and it will be released on August 18, 2023, along with its title track Killin’ Me Good. The album will also include two collaboration tracks with popular artists, one with American singer 24kGoldn (Talkin’ About It) and another with the Korean singer Heize (Didn’t Wanna Go Back).