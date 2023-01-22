Home Alone Preview depicts the adorable bond between Bae Da-bin and VERIVERY’s Hoyoung

MBC’s blockbuster reality television show Home Alone has dropped the preview for its upcoming episode. The next episode will feature star siblings Korean actress Bae Da-bin and K-Pop idol VERIVERY’s Hoyoung. The preview of the episode offered a glimpse into their daily lives, revealing the heartwarming bond shared by the siblings.

The reality show Home Alone gives viewers an up-close and personal look into the lives of their favorite celebrities as they go about their normal routines. Viewers are invited into the participating star's homes, giving them the opportunity to examine their daily lives more intimately.

The cast members of Home Alone get together for special events or occasions, where members treat each other as friendly neighbors, given that they all live alone in the same locality.

The show follows the lives of many celebrities, including famous actors and actresses, top models, athletes, comedians, and others in the entertainment industry. However, there is one thing that all of these people have in common, despite the differences in gender, lifestyle, personality, and other characteristics--they live alone all by themselves.

“You shouldn’t drink those, Hoyoung”: Home Alone preview displays the caring side of Bae Da-bin

The much-anticipated episode of MBC’s reality television show Home Alone has provided a glimpse into the true nature of popular stars Bae Da-bin and VERIVERY’s Hoyoung.

The trailer begins with a focus on the It’s Beautiful Now star who is shopping for a New Year’s present for her nieces. When the shopkeeper inquires whether the actress was shopping for her own child, Da-bin amusingly responds with:

“Do I look like I have kids?”

After socializing with vendors in the local market, she returns home to find her younger brother, K-pop idol Hoyoung, waiting for her. Although the actress has five siblings, she revealed that Hoyoung is the only one younger than her. Noting how Da-bin’s pet dog is euphoric when it comes to meeting her brother, the actress asks the dog affectionately:

“Are you suddenly excited now that your oppa [older brother] is here?”

The next scene shows the two stars getting together to cook for themselves. In this segment, Bae Da-bin reveals an entirely unseen side of her personality as an elder sister and begins to gently chastise Hoyoung over his eating habits. Responding to Hoyoung's confession that he only consumes energy drinks lately, Bae Da Bin exclaims:

"You shouldn’t drink those, Hoyoung. It’d actually be better to just drink coffee."

Later on, when both of them video chat with their mother at the same time, their mother comments on how alike the two of them are.

At the conclusion of Home Alone’s teaser video, Bae Da Bin is shown wiping away her tears as she says:

“My family is like a place I can always return to. They make me feel safe and secure.”

Laughing, she assured that she was not sad and was only overwhelmed with emotions.

The upcoming episode of Home Alone will air on January 27.

