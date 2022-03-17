Five out of seven VERIVERY members test positive for COVID-19 

The COVID-19 wave in South Korea continues to rise, with VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Gyehyeon, Minchan, Yeonho, and Hoyoung being the latest to test positive for the virus.

South Korea is currently battling its worst COVID-19 outbreak ever, with the country experiencing record infections with over 4,00,000 cases in a day. According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the current overall caseload has now surged to 7,629,275, as of March 15.

Life Goes On ...💜🇺🇦 @maria_fragata #SouthKorea today recorded 293 deaths attributed to covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, with the country facing a record increase in cases. Take care and stay safe! #SouthKorea today recorded 293 deaths attributed to covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, with the country facing a record increase in cases. Take care and stay safe! 💜 https://t.co/te7WECnIwq

The entertainment industry is no less affected than any other, with more and more celebrities testing positive every day.

VERIVERY will be temporarily halting promotional activities for their upcoming album

On March 16, the k-pop group's agency, Jellyfish Entertainment, released an official statement announcing the diagnosis of the members.

Out of the seven members in the group, five have tested positive so far. Only Yongseung and Dongheon tested negative for COVID-19.

The full statement says,

Our agency’s artists VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Gyehyeon, Minchan, Yeonho, and Hoyoung have tested positive for COVID-19 through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests.

The agency assured fans that the idols are not experiencing any extreme symptoms and that all members have received two doses of the vaccine.

The members have been using self-testing kits and carrying out rapid antigen tests as preemptive measures before participating in scheduled activities. Recently, after testing positive through rapid antigen tests, [the five members] ultimately checked that they tested positive after receiving PCR tests. All the VERIVERY members received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they currently have no special symptoms.

The agency also stated that the K-pop group would be temporarily halting all scheduled promotional activities, as the members that tested positive are currently in self-isolation.

VERYIVERY has currently halted all scheduled activities, and they are in self-quarantine while following the government health authorities’ guidelines. Dongheon and Yongseung, who tested negative, are monitoring their health status while in self-quarantine.

Jellyfish Entertainment concluded the statement by apologizing to the group's fans.

The agency will do our best for the health and safety of the group and other artists. We apologize for causing concern to many people.

Fans of the group took to social media to wish the members a quick recovery.

Cha차 || 성준 💭 @1123k2y @the_verivery Take care and rest well verivery :( I hope everyone will recover fast and come back with even more strength <3 @the_verivery Take care and rest well verivery :( I hope everyone will recover fast and come back with even more strength <3

마이🦄 | NAK DONATE SILA DM ♡ | @mai_zurah612 @the_verivery plzzz take a lot of rest, drink water as much as you can, take ur vit c and do monitor your condition every hour 🥺 wish you a speedy recovery @the_verivery plzzz take a lot of rest, drink water as much as you can, take ur vit c and do monitor your condition every hour 🥺 wish you a speedy recovery ❤❤

PS'O'R'0':WHO@araishamoon @PelangiVrvr eat lot's and take care. @the_verivery My dear little brothers, get well soon. We waiting you. Smiles my all handsome little brothers Verivery'seat lot's and take care. @the_verivery My dear little brothers, get well soon. We waiting you. Smiles my all handsome little brothers Verivery's💜💜eat lot's and take care.

이사벨레 ㅎ @yemingrl 🏻 @the_verivery omg omg get well soon guys!!! we’re here always for you so never forget that!!! plss stay safe and 조심하세요!!! 오늘도 화이팅!!! everything gonna be okay!!! @the_verivery omg omg get well soon guys!!! we’re here always for you so never forget that!!! plss stay safe and 조심하세요!!! 오늘도 화이팅!!! everything gonna be okay!!! 🙏🏻💗

The group, who made their debut in 2018, went on their first US tour in December 2021.

VERIVERY is currently gearing up for their upcoming album SERIES ‘O’ [ROUND 0 : WHO], which is scheduled for March 23.

