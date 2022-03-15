NMIXX's Sullyoon tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop idol Sullyoon from rookie girl group NMIXX tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14, 2022. The singer’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement confirming the report and stated that Sullyoon will be undergoing treatment at home, while it will follow guidelines given by health authorities.
"On the morning of March 14 (Monday), NMIXX member Sullyoon was confirmed to have COVID-19".
JYP Entertainment confirms NMIXX Sullyoon's COVID-19 results
On March 14, 2022, JYP Entertainment released an official statement to various K-media outlets announcing that K-pop idol Sullyoon tested positive for COVID-19.
The agency explained that the artist was experiencing flu symptoms and conducted a self-diagnosis test which came back positive. Sullyoon immediately took a rapid antigen test and confirmed a positive result. All the other members except Bae and Kyujin also carried out a self-test.
JYP Entertainment further stated that Sullyoon received double doses of the vaccine and has not shown any extraordinary symptoms.
"Sullyoon has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has no symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. She is currently undergoing self-isolation and treatment according to guidelines set by government health authorities".
The agency also notified that it will halt all scheduled activities to focus on her speedy recovery.
"Considering the health of the artist as a top priority, all scheduled activities will be halted, and we will do our best to ensure the artist is able to focus on treatment and recovery. Thank you".
NSWER send their recovery wishes to Sullyoon
Upon hearing the unfortunate news, the idol’s fans, known as NSWER, took to social media platforms to send their love to Sullyoon. They also prayed for her good health and speedy recovery.
NMIXX recently made their debut on February 22, 2022, with the single AD MARE and the title track O.O.
In the group’s first-week album sales, AD MARE set a new record for the highest sales by a K-pop girl group debut album at 227,399 copies. It also ranks #2 in the list of the highest first-week sales by a girl group.
Additionally, on February 28, Spotify revealed that the group had been chosen as the first RADAR KOREA artist of 2022. Despite receiving criticism during their debut, the members have managed to rise above the hate and create new milestones.