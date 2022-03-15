NMIXX's Sullyoon tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop idol Sullyoon from rookie girl group NMIXX tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14, 2022. The singer’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement confirming the report and stated that Sullyoon will be undergoing treatment at home, while it will follow guidelines given by health authorities.

"On the morning of March 14 (Monday), NMIXX member Sullyoon was confirmed to have COVID-19".

JYP Entertainment confirms NMIXX Sullyoon's COVID-19 results

On March 14, 2022, JYP Entertainment released an official statement to various K-media outlets announcing that K-pop idol Sullyoon tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency explained that the artist was experiencing flu symptoms and conducted a self-diagnosis test which came back positive. Sullyoon immediately took a rapid antigen test and confirmed a positive result. All the other members except Bae and Kyujin also carried out a self-test.

JYP Entertainment further stated that Sullyoon received double doses of the vaccine and has not shown any extraordinary symptoms.

"Sullyoon has completed the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and has no symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. She is currently undergoing self-isolation and treatment according to guidelines set by government health authorities".

The agency also notified that it will halt all scheduled activities to focus on her speedy recovery.

"Considering the health of the artist as a top priority, all scheduled activities will be halted, and we will do our best to ensure the artist is able to focus on treatment and recovery. Thank you".

NSWER send their recovery wishes to Sullyoon

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, the idol’s fans, known as NSWER, took to social media platforms to send their love to Sullyoon. They also prayed for her good health and speedy recovery.

lucie ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ @justnmixx



wishing for fast recovery :( sullyoon tested positive for covid 19, idk but this might make them stop their promotion or continue to promote without sully :(wishing for fast recovery :( sullyoon tested positive for covid 19, idk but this might make them stop their promotion or continue to promote without sully :(wishing for fast recovery :( ❤️

zaica @jinmixxy_ #NMIXX #SULLYOON Sullyoon tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon our Sully, praying for your fast recovery Sullyoon tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon our Sully, praying for your fast recovery😢❤ #NMIXX #SULLYOON https://t.co/7qBOAFv5sa

𝚏𝚘𝚛 규진♡︎| 𝓢𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂🌸| O.O @kyujinsun Wishing Sullyoon a speed recovery 🥺🤍 as she did test positive for Covid Wishing Sullyoon a speed recovery 🥺🤍 as she did test positive for Covid

miri @youaremyjinni 🏼 sullyoon tested postive for covid. let's all pray she gets well soon. sullyoon tested postive for covid. let's all pray she gets well soon. 🙏🏼

NMIXX recently made their debut on February 22, 2022, with the single AD MARE and the title track O.O.

In the group’s first-week album sales, AD MARE set a new record for the highest sales by a K-pop girl group debut album at 227,399 copies. It also ranks #2 in the list of the highest first-week sales by a girl group.

Additionally, on February 28, Spotify revealed that the group had been chosen as the first RADAR KOREA artist of 2022. Despite receiving criticism during their debut, the members have managed to rise above the hate and create new milestones.

Edited by Khushi Singh