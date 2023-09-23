“This picture should be in museums”: Thai actor Win Metawin and TWICE’s Sana stun fans after getting clicked together at Prada SS24 show

On September 21, 2023, the world of fashion witnessed a remarkable crossover when K-pop star Sana from TWICE and renowned Thai actor Win Metawin crossed paths at a Prada show in Milan.

Both Sana and Win are brand ambassadors for Prada, and their unexpected meeting at the prestigious event sent waves of excitement through their fanbases.

As the cameras flashed, capturing this serendipitous moment, fans couldn't help but gush over the sheer visual delight these two stars offered. Their chemistry in front of the camera was undeniable, and they looked stunning, making it a memorable encounter for those lucky enough to witness it.

Win Metawin and Sana Minatozaki steal the show at Prada SS24

The Prada show in Milan was not just graced by Sana and Win. It was a star-studded affair featuring a constellation of celebrities from various corners of the entertainment world. Notable K-pop attendees included the entire ENHYPEN group and Jeon Somi.

What made this event truly exceptional was the presence of international celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch, Jaden Smith, Pharrell Williams, Kylie Jenner, and Rosalía. In this dazzling galaxy of stars, TWICE's Sana and 2gether fame Win Metawin managed to shine, capturing the attention of all.

Win Metawin, a highly acclaimed Thai actor with international fame, is known for collecting moments with several K-pop idols. Serving as the Prada global brand ambassador, he has had the privilege of meeting the K-pop stars, each encounter adding to his impressive collection.

Some of the luminaries in his collection include G(I)DLE's Minnie, solo artist Jeon Somi, NCT Jaehyun, actress Han So-hee, BTS' RM, actor Song Kang, GOT7's Mark Tuan, and ENHYPEN. His role as a brand ambassador has connected him with these talents, establishing his presence as a bridge between Thai and Korean entertainment.

On the other hand, Sana's appointment as a Prada brand ambassador was a relatively recent announcement, made on September 7, 2023. However, her impact was immediate and significant, and she made a prominent impression at the Prada Summer/Spring 2024 Collection show.

Sana donned a peach-colored knee-length dress with white heels and pinkish makeup. Her Prada ensemble oozed sophistication and charm, perfectly complementing her beauty.

Win Metawin, equally dashing in Prada, wore a classic combination: a white vest, a beige trench coat, and sleek black trousers. His choice of attire showcased his impeccable fashion sense and effortlessly cool style. Together, they radiated an allure that turned heads and created a buzz in the world of fashion and entertainment.

Win also took to Instagram to share the special moment, a move that warmed the hearts of their fans. This exchange between two prominent figures in the Asian entertainment scene became a cherished memory for fans worldwide.

Here are some reactions on the visuals of this duo:

The event also garnered attention from fashion insiders. Tamu McPherson, the former editor-in-chief of Grazia Italy and founder of "All the Pretty Birds," posted a photo with Win Metawin on her Instagram story, calling him:

"The man that has all the good angles."

Her recognition of Win's presence at the Prada show further represented the significance of this iconic crossover.