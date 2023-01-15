All you need to know about Bob Evans’ new Dang Hot Chicken line-up

Bob Evans is bringing a Nashville kick straight from the farm to restaurants system-wide with the debut of the all-new Dang Hot Chicken. The much-awaited item is available in three varieties that combine farm-fresh ingredients and delicious flavors.

Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer for Bob Evans Restaurants, said in a release:

"Our new Dang Hot Chicken is one of so many exciting things happening at Bob Evans right now. It’s a great time to stop in. We love when we can surprise guests with something they may not expect to see. We’re really bringing the heat with this new Dang Hot Chicken, featuring the best of the farm-fresh ingredients guests can expect from us married to a head-turning flavor and our new Dang Hot Sauce that can spice up any meal. It’s dang hot, and dang good.”

Ingredients added in the new varieties of Bob Evans' Dang Hot Chicken

The delectable Dang Hot Chicken, which is available as a meal, Family Meal to Go, or sandwich, combines succulent fried chicken with the company's new Dang Hot Sauce. Below mentioned are the details:

Dang Hot Chicken Dinner: Dang Hot Chicken is a delicious lunch or supper option that consists of two hand-breaded, fried chicken breasts that have been topped with Bob Evans' new Dang Hot Sauce and creamy ranch dressing. The bread is a warm, griddled brioche. Your choice of two farmhouse sides, crisp pickles, and freshly baked dinner rolls are also included. Dang Hot Chicken Family Meal to Go: Dang Hot Chicken is also offered as a Family Meal to Go that serves up to six people. The Family Meal to Go also comes with two family-sized, farm-fresh sides in addition to the aforementioned items. Dang Hot Chicken Sandwich: With three fried chicken tenders topped with the Dang Hot Sauce, creamy ranch dressing, and crunchy coleslaw and sandwiched between two slices of griddled brioche toast, the new Dang Hot Chicken has all the flavors you need. The item is accompanied by pickles and french fries.

At all restaurant locations, customers may now order the brand-new Dang Hot Chicken Dinner, Dang Hot Chicken Family Meal to Go, and Dang Hot Chicken Sandwich for as little as $11.49 for delivery or dine-in.

About Bob Evans Restaurants

The family-style restaurant business was established in Columbus, Ohio, and has its main office in the city. It owns and manages close to 450 locations across 18 states, predominantly in the Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.

For more than 70 years, guests have savored famous farm-fresh dishes like the slow-roasted, hand-carved turkey dinner and the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, which is served with freshly cracked eggs. True to his modest farmer upbringing, founder Bob Evans believed in treating strangers like friends and family, and this spirit of hospitality is now evident at every restaurant location.

The restaurant, a privately held business, aims to provide its customers with farm fresh produce and delicious meals every single day.

