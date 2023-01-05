All you need to know about Chipotle’s Lifestyle Bowls menu

Starting January 3, 2023, Chipotle will introduce a new array of Lifestyle Bowls at participating locations across the US and Canada to cater to customers' modern wellness habits.

In addition to the new Lifestyle Bowls, Chipotle is introducing a wellness-themed AR Lens on Snapchat to motivate customers to ditch their sedentary lifestyles, engage in some physical activity, and calm their minds with Chipotle-inspired exercise and meditation prompts. Additionally, the company will give one hundred participating US fans a free small side or a topping of guacamole.

The Snapchat augmented reality experience, called AR Lens, debuts on Friday, January 13, 2023. It will mark the first time that the restaurant brand has used it to encourage fitness and well-being.

Mike Elgan @MikeElgan Chipotle to launch a Snapchat AR Lens to encourage healthy habits; 100,000 participating fans get free guac. prnewswire.com/news-releases/… Chipotle to launch a Snapchat AR Lens to encourage healthy habits; 100,000 participating fans get free guac. prnewswire.com/news-releases/… https://t.co/liYtmkn7Pb

What are the ingredients in Chipotle’s Lifestyle Bowls menu?

The Lifestyle Bowls come in seven variations, from a Veggie Full Bowl comprising plant-based ingredients only to a Balanced Macros Bowl with 61g of carbs, 45g of protein, and 33g of fat per serving, all of which are designed to make healthy habits convenient and delectable.

FORTUNE @FortuneMagazine Chipotle wants to help you achieve your New Year's resolution diet with its new lifestyle bowls, but are the new menu items any good? We tried them to find out. Chipotle wants to help you achieve your New Year's resolution diet with its new lifestyle bowls, but are the new menu items any good? We tried them to find out. https://t.co/fnUd9YQWjj

Having said that, here's a rundown of Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls menu for 2023:

Balanced Macros Bowl : Light White Rice, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Black Beans, Extra Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomato Salsa, and Guac.

: Light White Rice, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Black Beans, Extra Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Tomato Salsa, and Guac. High Protein Bowl : White Rice, Double Chicken, Black Beans, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Romaine Lettuce, and Cheese.

: White Rice, Double Chicken, Black Beans, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Romaine Lettuce, and Cheese. Plant-Powered Bowl : White Rice, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Fajita Veggies, Sofritas, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac.

: White Rice, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Fajita Veggies, Sofritas, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac. Grain Freedom Bowl : Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheese.

: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Sour Cream, and Cheese. Go Half Veggie Bowl : Half Chicken, Half Sofritas, White Rice, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Sour Cream.

: Half Chicken, Half Sofritas, White Rice, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Sour Cream. Veggie Full Bowl : White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac.

: White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, and Guac. Wholesome Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, and Guac.

Chipotle recently introduced the new Weston McKennie Bowl and the Christian Pulisic Bowl with a Free Entrées offer

Chipotle, the official partner of the US national soccer team, made it possible for fans to enjoy Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie's go-to training meals. The brand also offered 5,000 free entrée tickets every time the US men's national soccer team scored a goal during the 2022 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie Bowls were only available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time.

B/R Football @brfootball Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie both start for Chelsea and Juventus in their Champions League clash today ⚔️ Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie both start for Chelsea and Juventus in their Champions League clash today ⚔️ https://t.co/GSjVq3gPJG

Chipotle also waived the delivery price for the USMNT during group play. Fans were able to avail free delivery service using the code "USMNT22" on November 21, 25, and 29, 2022.

Furthermore, both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie were featured in Chipotle's "Constant Ingredients" series, which chronicles their career highlights, defeats, and comebacks, as well as how the chain's real food has supported their careers.

