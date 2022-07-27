4 Korean celebrities who have sworn off meat

Vegetarianism is not common among Korean celebrities. In a country like South Korea where most individuals are meat-eaters, maintaining a purely plant-focused diet is not an easy task. It becomes especially difficult because even seemingly vegetable-based or vegan dishes may have bone-based broths or seafood-based marinades. For example, kimchi, considered Korea's national dish, is not vegetarian.

Kim Hyo-jin and 3 other Korean stars who have chosen to follow a diet without meat

The widely-accepted definition of a vegetarian is someone who renounces consumption of all kinds of meat, with most still choosing to eat dairy and eggs. Veganism, on the other hand, advocates for total abstinence from all kinds of animal products in one's diet, including dairy, eggs, and honey.

Despite the difficulties of maintaining a meat-free diet in South Korea, a few Korean personalities have chosen to swear off meat and they are thriving. By talking about their diet on public forums, they are making it easier for others to have plant-based meals and swicth their diets if they so wish.

Here are 4 Korean celebrities who do not eat meat.

1) Im Soo-jung

Im Soo-jung, a Korean actress known for her work in several movies and dramas, is a vegan, having made the decision to become one after discovering her allergy to animal protein.

She might be one of the first popular Korean celebrities to adopt a vegan diet. Im Soo-jung was initially forced by her circumstances to give up meat, but she is now one of the foremost advocates of a vegan diet in the country. She often shares recommendations for good vegan-friendly restaurants on her social media.

The 43-year-old actress has also said that she intends to produce a documentary that talks about how the process of eating vegan needn't be as difficult as it seems. She wants to educate people on the joys of eating vegan, beyond the popular perception.

2) Kim Hyo-jin

Another Korean star who has embraced a vegetarian diet is Kim Hyo-jin, who starred in the Netflix drama Private Lives in 2020. The actress is deeply concerned about the environment, and she wanted to do her part by switching to a plant-based diet.

As a mother, Kim Hyo-jin has said that she could "literally feel the serious impact of environmental destruction on children." She cites her kids as one of the major reasons she decided to become a vegetarian, apart from her commitment to environmental causes.

The 38-year-old actress, who is to star in the upcoming second season of The Good Detective, has hosted an Environment Special on KBS in the past in an effort to spread awareness about the threats to our environment.

3) Brown Eyed Girls' JeA

JeA, the leader of K-pop idol group Brown Eyed Girls, has been a vegetarian since 2012. She went from being someone who would feel irritated if she could not eat meat once a day to removing it from her diet completely.

Although vegetarianism was a fairly new concept in Korea at the time, the K-pop singer revealed on social media that she is a vegetarian who cannot eat pizza (which could imply that she is vegan, but that is unconfirmed). JeA admitted to feeling wild due to her inability to live without meat, and that was one of her main reasons for quitting.

4) Kim Je-dong

South Korean announcer, comedian, and entertainer Kim Je-dong is among the country's most noted vegetarians. Known for hosting the talk show Healing Camp, the announcer is well-respected for his efforts to bring social awareness.

The 48-year-old variety show host is a vocal advocate for reducing greenhouse emissions, and encourages people to choose biking and hiking to get in touch with the environment. His vegetarianism is an extension of his activism for environmental causes.

K-pop celebrities are paving the way for plant-based diets

CAM @OS_801

*She learned and follows her sister vegetarian diet. She eats small portions of red meat & a lot of vegetables. She said she’s not vegetarian but vegetarian food is good for one’s health.



#TiffanyYoung #BestSoloBreakout #iHeartAwards From Tiffany ELLE Interview*She learned and follows her sister vegetarian diet. She eats small portions of red meat & a lot of vegetables. She said she’s not vegetarian but vegetarian food is good for one’s health. From Tiffany ELLE Interview 💋*She learned and follows her sister vegetarian diet. She eats small portions of red meat & a lot of vegetables. She said she’s not vegetarian but vegetarian food is good for one’s health.#TiffanyYoung #BestSoloBreakout #iHeartAwards https://t.co/mZAzcSYXU6

K-pop idol, singer, actress Lee Hyo-ri, who was part of the line-up of Refund Sisters in 2020, has chosen to follow a pesco-vegetarian diet, as has TWICE's maknae Tzuyu. This diet includes seafood and fish while eliminating the consumption of meat.

Girls' Generation's Tiffany and solo artist Jeon So-mi are other K-pop idols who have spoken about the importance of moving away from meat-heavy diets to plant-forward diets. The patronage of meatless diets by famous personalities has led to a gradual shift in acceptance of vegetarian and vegan meals by the general public as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far