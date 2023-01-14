All you need to know about Papa John’s new Papa Bites line-up

With the release of the Chicken Parmesan and Jalapeno Papa Bites, Papa John's has expanded the variety of Papa Bites available on its menu.

Each Papa Bites order comes with eight bite-sized rolls and is freshly cooked to order for a suggested price of $4.99 (may vary).

FoodGamesComedy @FoodGamesComedy New at Papa Johns --- Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites and Jalapeño Papa Bites --- both come with dipping sauce New at Papa Johns --- Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites and Jalapeño Papa Bites --- both come with dipping sauce https://t.co/uZ8N79gxXt

Check out the ingredients added to the newly released line-up of Papa Johns

The chain's signature fresh dough is combined with savory chicken and parmesan cheese to make the delectable Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites, which are then served with pizza sauce on the side for dipping.

Mentioned below are the nutritional values added to Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites:

110 calories

40 calories from fat

4.5 grams of fat

2 grams of saturated fat

280 milligrams of sodium

10 grams of carbs

1 gram of sugar

6 grams of protein

As per the brand's official website, its distinctive cheese, creamy Alfredo sauce, and fragrant jalapenos are all combined in Jalapeno Papa Bites, which are then wrapped in their unique fresh dough and served with ranch sauce for dipping.

Here are the nutritional facts about Jalapeno Papa Bites:

80 calories

27 calories from fat

3 grams of fat

1.5 grams of saturated fat

220 milligrams of sodium

10 grams of carbs

1 gram of sugar

3 grams of protein

The brand new Oreo Papa Bites makes for an ideal sweet treat

Besides the Chicken Parmesan and Jalapeno flavors, another recent addition to the Papa Bites menu came in the form of Oreo Cookie Papa Bites.

The Oreo Cookie Papa Bites are a constant on the Papa John's menu and are priced at $4.99. The new shared side is only available to Papa Rewards Members. They were made available in different locations starting late December.

Papa Johns Pizza @PapaJohns Cookie Papa Bites for Santa? Who else is leaving out OREOCookie Papa Bites for Santa? Who else is leaving out OREO® Cookie Papa Bites for Santa? 🎅 https://t.co/2X3VR2KBbA

These new Bites are produced with Papa John's six-ingredient dough, which is never frozen, and are baked fresh for everyone to enjoy.

Additionally, a bit of delicious frosting is included with every order of Oreo Cookie Papa Bites and can be drizzled or dipped.

About Papa Johns

In Jeffersonville, Indiana, "Papa" John Schnatter set up the first Papa John's restaurant in 1984. It was located behind his father's pub.

He started delivering pizza to the tavern's customers out of the renovated closet after selling his 1971 Camaro Z28 and using the cash to purchase used pizza equipment for $1,600. After his pizza gained notoriety a year later, he moved into a nearby room. That same year, the brand developed a dipping sauce that is now frequently used with pizza.

The company went public in 1993. It had 500 stores after a year, and by 1997, it had 1,500. In 2009, Schnatter bought the Camaro after putting up a prize of $250,000.

