How to avail Chipotle’s new mystery box? Details explored as brand reveals exclusive deals for holiday season

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced the launch of their Mystery Boxes, which will include both fan favorites and previously unseen new Chipotle Goods merchandise. Mystery Boxes will be offered for purchase on their official website, which will begin on December 1 at 9 am PT as long as supplies last.

According to a Chipotle press statement, the restaurant business will contribute all of the proceeds from the mystery boxes to various groups that emphasize sustainable farming and apparel manufacturing methods.

A look at Chipotle's Mystery Boxes, Limited Edition Surprises, and more

There are two types of Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes:

$30 ($60 value) for a small burrito box with three to five things

$50 ($100 value) for a large burrito box with four to eight items

Limited Edition Surprises

Chipotle has sporadically placed surprises within select Mystery Boxes, heightening the suspense. Its meme-inspired Cilantro Soap and limited-edition stainless steel $500 gift cards, both of which sold out in less than 12 hours following their initial December 2021 introduction, are available to customers who place orders during the first 48 hours.

Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, revealed:

"We created Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes with our superfans in mind. You can now gift, or keep, exclusive Goods for the holiday with a chance at the ultimate surprise of receiving a limited-edition $500 Chipotle gift card in your box if you order in the first 48 hours."

No clothing items are displayed in the boxes, and all of the items are unsized. Given that they are sealed with the same burrito labels used on digital orders and wrapped in Chipotle's recognizable foil, opening the Mystery Boxes will come naturally to burrito enthusiasts.

New Holiday Gift Cards

For the foodies on your list, Chipotle is now providing new physical and digital gift cards with a festive theme. Fans can visit www.chipotle.com/gifts-and-gear to learn more and buy Chipotle Christmas egift cards.

About Chiptole

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) cultivates a better world by delivering authentic cuisine made with healthful ingredients, responsibly sourced products, and traditional cooking methods without the use of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

As of September 30, 2022, Chipotle operated almost 3,100 stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

It is the only restaurant chain of its scale to own and manage every one of its locations. In addition to being listed on the 2022 list of Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Chipotle is ranked among the Fortune 500. The chain has been a lengthy pioneer and innovator in the culinary sector with over 100,000 staff members that are dedicated to giving customers a fantastic experience.

As a company that sets the bar for ecological, digital, and technological business practices, Chipotle is dedicated to making its cuisine more accessible to all customers. Visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM for more details or to place an order online.

