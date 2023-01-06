All you need to know about Smashburger’s new Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Due to an extraordinarily successful LTO launch in 2021, in which Smashburger declared an end to the famed chicken wars, the hamburger restaurant chain has chosen to permanently place the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich on the menu.

Inspired by the Nashville hot chicken, the iconic chicken sandwich of Smashburger will be available from this week until January 16 at all participating restaurants across the country.

Denver Sports @DenverSportsCom PROMO | Stokley and Zach love @Smashburger ’s new Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, inspired by Nashville hot chicken. You will too! Available now through June 15, dine in or place a takeout or delivery order today at smashburger.com . Feel the burn! PROMO | Stokley and Zach love @Smashburger’s new Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, inspired by Nashville hot chicken. You will too! Available now through June 15, dine in or place a takeout or delivery order today at smashburger.com. Feel the burn! https://t.co/CXgBLqUflg

Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Smashburger is now available at $5

The Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Smashburger is prepared with a Nashville hot crispy chicken filet, spicy red pepper mayo, and pickles on standard toasted bread.

Smashburger is offering the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich for $5 at participating locations to commemorate its permanent comeback. The offer is valid only at all Smashburger locations nationwide, both online and on the Smashburger app, from now until January 16, 2023.

Besides the Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Wings were also added to the hamburger restaurant chain's current array of wing flavors. This includes Scorchin' Hot, BBQ, and Garlic Rosemary, which will be available until Tuesday next week.

Each Buffalo Wings order includes six all-natural traditional bone-in wings tossed in Sweet Baby Ray's buffalo sauce. To add to the flavor, the Buffalo Wings are served with a side of Smashburger's new blue cheese dipping sauce, a Smashburger.

6 Steps to Make a Smashburger!

For those who want to try Smashburger's infamous dish at home, they can do so by following these simple steps:

Step 1: The main idea behind smash burgers is to take a large handful of loosely packed minced beef so one doesn't wind up with a beef puck. Then, pound it into a hot, flat surface (cast iron pans work perfectly).

Step 2: Use a spatula to squash the lump of steak as flat as one can dare.

Step 3: When the patty has been flattened, salt the top and set aside to sizzle and cook for a couple of minutes. Under no circumstances should one try to move or disrupt your patties.

Step 4: With a metal spatula, carefully pry one's way under the patties once the color has begun to creep up the side after it has been cooking for a few minutes. There may be some resistance from the crust that has formed underneath, but one can remove as much of that crust as they want.

Step 5: When the burger is turned over, appreciate the gorgeous Maillard-made crust that has developed. Add more salt, then a few pieces of your preferred cheese. For easier cheese melting, cover the pan and heat for a few more minutes.

Step 6: Once cooked, place in a toasted bun, top it with bacon and a dollop of one's preferred burger sauce, and enjoy!

Smashburger is a well-known fast-food burger restaurant that was created in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, with the goal of offering exceptional meals. The restaurant is noted for serving never-frozen beef and keeping an open-concept kitchen where diners can observe their food being cooked.

The fast food chain is best known for its classic Smash Burgers, but it also sells chicken sandwiches, salads, black bean burgers, and dairy-free plant-based milkshakes.

Poll : 0 votes