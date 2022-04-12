All Things Go Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The eighth edition of the All Things Go festival will return to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland on October 1. The independent festival is set to feature 16 acts across three stages.

With Solar Power star Lorde headlining, the festival continues to emphasize supporting women in top-billed positions on the roster.

All Things Go Festival: Lineup, highlights, and tickets

Mitski and Bleachers are set to headline the festival alongside Lorde. Peach Pit, Julien Baker, King Princess, Lucy Dacus, Hippo Campus, Goth Babe, Bartees Strange, Maude Latour, Jack Kays, MICHELLE, Wallice, Kyle Dixon, and The BLSSM make up the rest of the roster.

The festival will be preceded by the fourth edition of the All Things Go Creator Summit presented by SiriusXM/Pandora. The Summit will feature panels and programming spotlighting notable panelists from the worlds of music, entertainment, and journalism. The free event will take place on September 30 at the Eaton Hotel in Washington, DC.

Tickets for the All Things Go festival are set to go on sale on Friday, April 15, at 10.00 am ET on the official website. The General Admission passes begin at a modest $95, with a variety of VIP packages available.

The Pavillion Plus Lawn Pass, priced at $125, includes:

Access to Pavilion and front of stage pit viewing area

Access to GA seats within the pavilion

Access to two festival stages with 16 artist performances

Access to SkyLawn

Access to interactive festival art installations, activations, and 9:32 Club

Cash bar and beer garden with craft cocktails, wine, and beer (for attendees 21 and up)

Variety of curated food choices including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options

Water stations with free refills

Real bathrooms (not porta potties)

Free parking

The VIP Pass, priced at $175, includes:

Reserved seat within the pavilion

Access to exclusive VIP deck with cash bar and food items

Expedited entry lane, VIP lane at each gate

The ATG presale will begin on Thursday at 10.00 am ET on the official website.

The festival site map (Image via All Things Go festival's official website)

The All Things Go festival has had a storied tradition since its inception in 2011, and the latest iteration promises to be a blooming addition.

