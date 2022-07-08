Alleged Amber Heard and Elon Musk embryos claim resurfaces amid latter reportedly having twins with top executive

Rumors about Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amber Heard's alleged frozen embryos have resurfaced online after the billionaire confirmed that he welcomed twin babies with his top executive, Shivon Zilis, in November 2021.

While talking to Page Six, the 51-year-old hinted that he might not stop at nine kids and wants to keep having kids.

"[I would like to have] as many [kids] as I am able to spend time with and be a good father.”

The billionaire had previously talked about declining birth rates in a tweet. Later on in the interview, he said that while his eldest kids are off to college, the teenagers aren't willing to spend as much time with their parents.

This has fans wondering if Amber Heard's little daughter, Oonagh Paige, is the offspring of Elon Musk. The claims have also surfaced since the Aquaman actress has always kept the details of her daughter's father under wraps.

Is Elon Musk really the father of Amber Heard's daughter?

Claims about Elon Musk being the father of Oonagh Paige re-emerged during Amber Heard's high-profile defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

As per news outlet We Got this Covered, Jennifer Howell, who described herself as Amber's sister Whitney's friend, submitted a statement to the court where she revealed the actress and Musk's legal battle over frozen embryos.

In her statement, Howell said that she knew Amber, Whitney, and their mother Paige Heard. Revealing shocking details, she wrote:

“Paige shared with me while I was visiting Whitney that Elon Musk had gifted a Tesla or multiple Teslas (not sure if it was one or more), but Amber found out they were ‘bugged.’ Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling, abusive, and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together.”

Jennifer further stated that Paige allegedly told her that Amber wanted to keep the embryos and have a baby while Musk wanted to "destroy" them.

However, this is not the first time that rumors about Amber Heard's baby daddy have gone viral. In 2020, various news outlets also reported the same quote from Jennifer Howell, which raised many eyebrows.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard were romantically linked between 2016 and 2018. This was soon after the actress was separated from her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber announced the birth of her daughter Oonagh Paige in 2021 and was reportedly a "sole legal parent." As per news outlet The Things, the child was born via surrogate after a doctor told Heard that "she would never be able to carry her own baby."

In an Instagram post, Heard revealed that she decided to become a mother four years ago, around the same time that she was dating Musk.

Describing herself as both the mother and father of Oonagh, Heard stated that she wanted to have a baby on her "own terms." As of now, Musk and Amber Heard have not responded to these rumors.

