Almost Paradise season 2 cast list and characters explored

Season 2 of Almost Paradise is all set to hit Amazon Freevee on July 21, 2023. The crime-drama series continues the eventful story of retired DEA agent Alex Walker, whose health seems to have improved.

Still, he continues to endanger his life as he gets involved in chaotic situations. His life is replete with tense moments and he fears betrayal from those he trusted the most. The synopsis of the show, as per an Amazon press release, reads:

"(Christian) Kane is Alex Walker, a former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent forced into early retirement. The combination of his partner’s betrayal and a life-threatening battle with hypertension has sent him as far from the madness as he can get—to a small tropical island in the Philippine archipelago.''

The description further reads:

''He now runs the gift shop in the island’s luxury resort hotel, which attracts the rich, powerful, and sometimes criminal elite from around the world.''

The synopsis concludes:

''Despite his best efforts to transition from Jason Bourne to Jimmy Buffett, Alex is pulled back into a world of dangerous people and deadly situations—either through his friends in the local police, Kai Mendoza (Samantha Richelle) and Ernesto Alamares (Art Acuña), or encounters with people from his old life. And the problem is that he likes it.''

Christian Kane portrays the protagonist, while various other actors take on significant supporting roles. The show is the first-ever U.S. TV series to be shot entirely in the Philippines.

Almost Paradise season 2 lead cast list: Christian Kane and others to star in Amazon Freevee's crime drama series

1) Christian Kane as Alex Walker

American actor, songwriter, and singer Christian Kane essays the lead role of Alex Walker in Amazon Freevee's Almost Paradise season 2. Even though Kane's character is forced into early retirement, his life continues to stir up commotion and mayhem in the second season.

Viewers can expect Kane to deliver another powerful performance in the new installment. His other notable acting credits include Just Married, Secondhand Lions, Leverage: Redemption, and many more. He is also a noted singer, known for songs like More Than I Deserve, The House Rules, and more.

2) Samantha Richelle as Detective Kai Mendoza

Samantha Richelle, the Filipina model and actress, plays the role of detective Kai Mendoza in the series. Kai's relationship with Alex is one of the defining elements of the show.

Samantha has been quite impressive in the first season, perfectly portraying her character's core traits in a nuanced performance. She has appeared in the short film, The Cassandra Project. Apart from that, she hasn't had any major roles in movies or TV shows.

3) Arthur Acuña as Ernesto Almares

Actor Arthur Acuña portrays the character of Ernesto Almares in Almost Paradise. Ernesto Almares is a police officer who is one of Alex's closest friends. It will be fascinating to see how his equation with Alex evolves throughout the second season.

Arthur has previously appeared in several popular and acclaimed films and TV shows like What We Could Be, The Broken Marriage Vow, He's Into Her, and Stories From The Heart: Never Say Goodbye, among many more. He's also played a small role as pharmacy clerk in the iconic TV series, Law & Order.

The supporting cast of Almost Paradise season 2 includes:

Ces Quesada as Cory Santos

Nonie Buencamino as Ike Ocampo

Angeli Bayani as Dr. Sara Patel

Zsa Zsa Padilla as Governor Nina Rosales

Almost Paradise season 2 will premiere on Amazon Freevee on Friday, July 21, 2023.

