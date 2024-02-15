Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar Collaboration: Everything we know so far

The Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar Collaboration has set the stage for one of the most anticipated releases in the sneaker community. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands. Adidas, a giant in sportswear, is joining forces with the London-based skate brand Always Do What You Should Do. This partnership promises to deliver a unique blend of style, culture, and sustainability.

The central focus of this cooperation is the vintage-inspired Superstar silhouette, which is the initial product to be launched from the jointly developed collection. This collaboration transcends the mere act of releasing a sneaker.

The event commemorates the sports of skateboarding and surfing, emphasizing the significance of community and self-expression. Always Do What You Should Do's ethos is deeply woven into every aspect of the design.

Scheduled for release on February 23 via the CONFIRMED app (According to Hypebeast), the sneakers will be available for $113. This collaboration not only offers a new take on the iconic Superstar silhouette but also brings forth a collection that stands for something more.

It focuses on sustainability, community, and the shared history of both brands.

Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar collaboration has an innovative and conscious design

The Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar Collaboration boasts a sustainable synthetic leather upper. This choice reflects a commitment to eco-friendly fashion. The standout puffy tongue features the Always @sun logo, a signature of the brand's identity. This design choice speaks to the collaboration's dedication to innovative and conscious design.

A high-visibility reflective heel tab is a nod to safety and style. The Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar Collaboration comes with interchangeable lace options, allowing for personal customization. This flexibility in design underscores the collaboration's focus on individual expression and functionality.

Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar Collaboration (Image via Twitter/@thesolesupplier)

The gumsole proudly displays a map of New Zealand. This detail pays homage to Always Do What You Should Do's roots. The insole's sandy footprint and the words “London” and “Mount Maunganui” bridge the gap between the brand's origin and its current home. These features celebrate the brand's journey and its connection to surf culture.

Adidas and Always Do What You Should Do have also launched a community space in Hackney, London. The purpose of this project is to honor the diversity within their communities.

For those who enjoy skating and surfing, it is a meeting place. The collaboration's ideals of openness and community support are demonstrated via this location.

With more than 70 years of history, Adidas has a rich past. Adolf Dassler launched the company, which soon rose to prominence in the sports shoe industry. Adidas is renowned for its creativity and excellence.

Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar Collaboration (Image via Twitter/@thesolesupplier)

It has supported numerous teams and athletes over the years. It has had a profound impact on both fashion and sports. Adidas is still a global trendsetter and supporter of many different sports and communities.

Although specifics about the hues are still being withheld, distinctive designs are anticipated from the partnership. The common values and history of the brands will probably be reflected in these designs.

Fans expect a collection that fuses the colorful and community-focused philosophy of Always Do What You Should Do with the sporty aesthetics of Adidas.

Beyond merely a sneaker release, the Always Do What You Should Do x Adidas Superstar Collaboration is something more. It is an occasion to celebrate community, sustainability, and culture.

The community-focused projects and distinctive design elements make this partnership stand out in the congested shoe market. Fans of both brands and sneakerheads are getting excited as the release date draws near. They can't wait to start using this elegant and important partnership.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE