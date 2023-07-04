“Am rabid BLINK now: Hollywood actor Hugh Grant revealed to have attended BLACKPINK’s historic headlining set at BST Hyde Park

Hollywood star Hugh Grant took to Twitter on July 3 to share that he had the opportunity to attend BLACKPINK's groundbreaking headlining performance at BST Hyde Park. The star of Love Actually was spotted at the show accompanied by his 11-year-old daughter, Tabitha Grant. He was also seen wearing an official BORN PINK hoodie.

Hugh Grant tweeted about it, revealing that he is grateful to “three eleven-year-olds”, presumably his daughter and her friends for taking him to BLACKPINK’s show at BST Hyde Park and that he is a “rabid BLINK now”.

Hugh Grant @HackedOffHugh Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer.

He also wrote “Slept with my heart hammer”, most probably referring to BLACKPINK’s official light stick BI-PING-BONG which is heart-shaped. BLINKs who attended the concert were excited to spot Hugh Grant in person. They even shared pictures and videos of the Love Actually star at the event.

BLACKPINK fans welcome Hugh Grant to the fandom after he reveals himself to be a BLINK

Calum Mew @calummew Seeing Hugh Grant at the BLACKPINK show last night felt like a fever dream.

BLACKPINK fans were pleasantly surprised to find out that Hollywood star Hugh Grant is not only a BLINK but he also attended their historic headlining set at BST Hyde Park. Attendees of the concert witnessed Grant enthusiastically enjoying the music and performances of the girl group.

In a viral video doing the rounds of the internet, Hugh Grant can be seen pacing the area as a fan records him on video, surprised to spot the British actor at the concert as she calls out his name.

BLINKs warmly embraced the Notting Hill star into their fandom, expressing messages like "Welcome to the family" and similar sentiments. Some even went the extra mile by suggesting additional BLACKPINK music for him to enjoy.

For those unversed, BST also known as British Summer Time is a series of concerts held over two or perhaps three weekends at London’s iconic Hyde Park. Some of the biggest musical acts in history have headlined BST including Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi and Lionel Richie amongst others.

Notably, the Pink Venom singers became the first K-pop group to headline the iconic British music festival which will end on July 9 this year.

mimi @pepperonys Hugh Grant @HackedOffHugh Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer. so you're telling me hugh grant is a sound of music + nuns + blackpink stan? he's so me oh my god? twitter.com/HackedOffHugh/…

Dressed as a dream in sparkling white outfits, the members enchanted BLINKs by performing to their hit songs like Pink Venom, How You Like That, Pretty Savage, Kick It and Whistle amongst others.

Each BLACKPINK member also took center stage to perform their solo songs starting with Jennie’s SOLO and You and Me, followed by Jisoo’s Flower, Rosé’s two hit songs On The Ground and Gone and finally Lisa with her smash hit song MONEY.

The girls changed into black outfits to perform more of their chart-busting hits like BOOMBAYAH, Lovesick Girls, Playing With Fire, As if it's Your Last, Shutdown and Tally with DDU-DU DDU-DU and Forever Young acting as the closing acts for the night.

BLACKPINK’s BST concert was attended by whopping 65,000 fans

ZJ 🌙 @bornBlink4BP Baby blinks gather around and dance to #BLACKPINK 's DDDD at the BST Hyde Park. This is so cute 🥺

Their historic headlining at BST Hyde Park was attended by a whopping 65,000 fans, proving their raw star power and fan following yet again.

The talented girl group is scheduled to perform at France's Stade De France on July 15. After that, they will travel to Vietnam and have a performance at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi. Following their time in Vietnam, they will return to North America for the American leg of the group's BORN PINK World Tour. This leg will include shows in East Rutherford, Paradise, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

No new dates for their BORN PINK World Tour have been announced.

