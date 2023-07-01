As the two powerhouses of the K-pop industry, BTS and BLACKPINK, have bagged some of the most impressive brand endorsements that continue to extend their influence and impact in the industry. From casual luxury brands like Calvin Klein to high-end fashion outlets like Dior, the members of these two K-pop groups have represented quite a spectrum of brands that also communicate their own style and ideals.

While there's quite an exhaustive list of brands for which the two groups and their members stand as ambassadors, BTS and BLACKPINK also share a handful of brands they both represent. As such, this brings the two fandoms together as they support the K-pop idols in the additional embarkations, it also excites them to see the members of the two groups attend events and participate in campaigns together.

Tiffany & Co. and 3 other luxury fashion brands which sees BTS and BLACKPINK members as their ambassadors

1) BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa for Celine

Celine is the first on the list of brand endorsements that BTS and BLACKPINK share, where Lisa and V stand as the global ambassadors for the same. Though V attended the Celine show at the Paris Fashion Week in 2022 before being named as an ambassador, Lisa, who accompanied him to the event, was already given the title in 2019.

After many collaborations between V and Celine, the idol was recently named the global brand ambassador for the brand on March 16, 2023.

While the two haven't been seen together at a Celine event after V's embarkation, the idol, to commemorate his entrance into the Celine family, she attended the recent fashion pop-up event organized by the brand. As such, fans cherished the crossover between the two iconic K-pop idols and could hardly wait to see them at an event together again.

2) BTS' Jungkook and BLACKPINK's Jennie for Calvin Klein

One of the most recent embarkations for both the BTS and BLACKPINK members Jungkook and Jennie is their ambassadorship with Calvin Klein. After much speculation around a possible collaboration between Jungkook and Calvin Klein, it was recently announced that the idol will be finally joining the brand as their ambassador.

While the Butter singer was the newest addition to the Calvin Klein team, Jennie was already a part of the fashion house since 2021.

Jennie even recently stepped up her collaborations with Calvin Klein by rolling out an entire line of clothing. The capsule collection played around the colors of white, cream, and purple, which fans loved. Moreover, the collection was sold out within hours of its release.

At the pop-up event, which was held in Seoul to commemorate the same, both Jungkook and Jennie were spotted attending the event.

3) BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo for Dior

This fashion brand that the BTS and BLACKPINK members Jimin and Jisoo represent takes a more luxurious tone to it.

Around 2021, Jisoo was named the global brand ambassador of Dior, a time when she garnered much attention for her way of representing the brand, so much so that she was called "Lady Dior." While she's been engaging with the brand in several ways by participating in its campaign and popping up at its events, a BTS member also joined Dior's family.

In January of this year, Jimin was named the global brand ambassador of Dior and also attended the brand's fashion event at the 2023 Paris Men's Fashion Week to commemorate the same. While the idol was invited to their recent Paris Fashion Week event as his second schedule, he couldn't attend the event due to the clash in the schedules.

4) BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Rose for Tiffany & Co.

The last on the list of brand endorsements that BTS and BLACKPINK share is Tiffany & Co. This year proves to be Jimin's as the K-pop idol expands into the fashion industry with his embarkation as the brand ambassador of luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.

Describing him as the embodiment of energy, style, and sense of modernity that epitomizes the brand, Tiffany & Co. welcomed the idol into his family in March 2023.

Rose, on the other hand, was named the brand's ambassador in 2021, and the idol continued to be a sensation in relation to Tiffany & Co. With every campaign, Rose not only proves herself as the deserved face of the luxury jewelry brand but also continues to impact the brand's market as their sales peak impressively.

As more and more brand endorsements pop up where the two influential K-pop groups, BTS and BLACKPINK, come together, the two fandoms couldn't be happier to see the members engaging with each other through the brands.

Poll : 0 votes