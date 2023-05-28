Recently, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) issued an Amber Alert in response to the suspicious disappearance of four childer and their mother.

The local authorities have named 42-year-old Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony as the "person of interest" in a suspected kidnapping of her four kids, whose ages range from four to 16. All of the missing individuals are residents of Northeast El Paso, Texas.

Here's what the official press release from El Paso Police Department read after the issue of the Amber Alert:

"On 05/26/2023 at 12:55 p.m. officers assigned to the Northeast Regional Command were dispatched to the 5300 Block of Woodrow Bean in reference to a welfare check. It was reported that the missing persons have not been seen for about two weeks."

Texas Alerts @TX_Alerts ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Michael Carmony, Audrit Williams, Isabella Williams, and Aidan Williams from El Paso, TX, on 05/26/2023, TX plate BE88718 ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Michael Carmony, Audrit Williams, Isabella Williams, and Aidan Williams from El Paso, TX, on 05/26/2023, TX plate BE88718 https://t.co/jWIsDbrVy0

Furthermore, the police feel that the sudden disappearance hints at a possible abduction, due to which the authorities have also released the suspected vehicle, which Jennifer might be using to travel:

"Crimes Against Persons detectives arrived to the scene and believe the circumstances surrounding the missing persons is suspicious in nature. Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony is a person of interest at this time and is known to travel in a Ford F150 that was originally Red but has been spray painted black with possible plates of TX-BE88718. "

In its press release, the local police of the concerned Texas city also revealed the identities of all the missing people in connection to the recent Amber Alert.

El Paso PD revealed the identities of four missing children and their mother about an Amber Alert

As mentioned, the local police issued the Amber Alert after the Northeast Regional Command officers did a welfare check.

The EPPD did the welfare check post the disappearance of four children, namely - 4-year-old Michael Norbit Carmony, 12-year-old Audrit Uriel Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Valora Williams, and 16-year-old Aidan Bennett Williams - alongside their mother, Jennifer Lee-Hope Carmony.

El Paso PD has also urged the public to provide any known information about the missing children or their suspect mother in their recent news release around the Amber Alert,

"If anyone has any information on this investigation they are asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous."

Another Amber Alert was issued in San Antonio after the disappearance of two minor girls

In a separate case of the disappearance of four El Paso children, two San Antonio girls also went missing recently, and an Amber Alert was issued accordingly. The case is also handled as a suspected abduction, with an initial person of interest being the 29-year-old Julio Najar-Trevino.

Although San Antonio Police Department located Najar-Trevino and his vehicle on May 26, the searches are still going on, with an alert being into effect. The suspect was arrested by police on Friday, May 26, around 10:30 pm.

Per Bexar County Jail Records, he has been charged with felony interference with child custody.

Julio Najar-Trevino is still in jail, with a bond being set at $10,000. At the same time, San Antonio Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Zylah Faulks and 9-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes.

The police department has previously stated that the children are in "grave or immediate danger" and has asked anyone with any information to dial 911.

Poll : 0 votes