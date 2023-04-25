Where was Arielle Williams found? Police cancel Amber Alert as abducted 5-year-old girl found safe

On Tuesday, April 25, Arielle Williams, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued in Chapel Hill, was found safe, according to the local police department. Officials stated that the 5-year-old girl was located somewhere outside Orange County.

The Amber Alert was issued on Monday, April 24, after police received reports of a stolen blue 2003 Dodge Durango that had Arielle Williams inside it. According to a news release, the vehicle was stolen around 8:30 pm from the Eastgate Shopping Center at 1800 East Franklin Street.

Chapel Hill Police @ChapelHillPD AMBER ALERT CANCELED - Missing girl found safe



Arielle Williams has been located and is safe. This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time. AMBER ALERT CANCELED- Missing girl found safeArielle Williams has been located and is safe. This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time. 🚨AMBER ALERT CANCELED🚨 - Missing girl found safeArielle Williams has been located and is safe. This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.

At the time of the abduction, Arielle Williams was wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, and Adidas shoes. Chapel Hill Police also released an image late Monday night of a man who may have been connected to the case. The suspect is reportedly still at large and a cross-jurisdiction investigation is underway.

Search for the suspect continues in Arielle Williams abduction case

Police released the photo of the suspect who abducted Williams (Image via Chapel Hill Police)

After Arielle Williams went missing, an Amber Alert was issued at 10:04 pm on April 24. Police then released a picture of a potential suspect in a baseball cap with a Hurley logo and a white T-shirt.

Authorities were able to locate Arielle Williams after receiving a tip from someone who saw the kid with a man outside Chapel Hill. Police have not yet released any details about how Arielle Williams was found or the identity of the person who gave them the tip.

So far, authorities have not provided an update on the suspect's location or detailed the circumstances of the abduction.

Chapel Hill Police @ChapelHillPD



White male, white t-shirt, seen carrying a plastic shopping bag, and wearing a ball cap with Hurley symbol.



#ChapelHillNC #AmberAlert If you see this man or know who or where he is, please call 911.White male, white t-shirt, seen carrying a plastic shopping bag, and wearing a ball cap with Hurley symbol. If you see this man or know who or where he is, please call 911.White male, white t-shirt, seen carrying a plastic shopping bag, and wearing a ball cap with Hurley symbol.#ChapelHillNC #AmberAlert https://t.co/czO9fJbhe1

Individuals with information about the case are requested to call 911 or contact the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.

The Amber Alert system is utilized in 31 countries

The Amber Alert system was initiated in 1996 following the tragic abduction and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman in Arlington, Texas. It has since been a significant lifesaver for numerous missing children.

As of January 2, 2023, there are 82 Amber Alert plans throughout the United States, and the system is utilized in 31 countries worldwide. Through this system, 1,127 children have been rescued, and wireless emergency alerts have resulted in the rescue of 131 children.

Chapel Hill Police @ChapelHillPD AMBER ALERT CANCELED - Missing girl found safe



Arielle Williams has been located and is safe. This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time. Chapel Hill Police @ChapelHillPD AMBER ALERT Vehicle: dark blue '03 Dodge Durango, NC plate TDS 4340 (maybe removed). Vehicle stolen from Eastgate Shopping Ctr. (1800 E Franklin); 5-year-old Arielle Williams inside--3'6", 45lbs, black female, tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, & Adidas shoes



townofchapelhill.org/Home/Component… AMBER ALERTVehicle: dark blue '03 Dodge Durango, NC plate TDS 4340 (maybe removed). Vehicle stolen from Eastgate Shopping Ctr. (1800 E Franklin); 5-year-old Arielle Williams inside--3'6", 45lbs, black female, tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, & Adidas shoes 🚨AMBER ALERT🚨 Vehicle: dark blue '03 Dodge Durango, NC plate TDS 4340 (maybe removed). Vehicle stolen from Eastgate Shopping Ctr. (1800 E Franklin); 5-year-old Arielle Williams inside--3'6", 45lbs, black female, tie-dye shirt, blue jeans, & Adidas shoestownofchapelhill.org/Home/Component… https://t.co/pRc9gDWfzX AMBER ALERT CANCELED - Missing girl found safeArielle Williams has been located and is safe. This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time. twitter.com/ChapelHillPD/s… 🚨AMBER ALERT CANCELED - Missing girl found safe🚨Arielle Williams has been located and is safe. This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time. twitter.com/ChapelHillPD/s…

As per reports, several perpetrators have released abducted children after learning about the Amber Alert. It is an effective tool for law enforcement officials to quickly mobilize resources that will help locate and rescue missing children.

The Amber Alert system is utilized by law enforcement to locate abducted children that fit the Amber Alert criteria. However, it is crucial to recognize that it is just one of many tools available to officials.

Poll : 0 votes