Amber Heard botox bruise rumors explained amid ongoing Johnny Depp trial 

Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp head-butted her in December 2015. (Image via Getty Images/Jim Watson)
Nikita Nikhil
Modified May 11, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Feature

Amber Heard's claims about being a victim of domestic violence while married to Johnny Depp sparked debate online. It raised eyebrows among some, questioning whether her wounds were caused by physical altercations with her ex-husband.

Depp's followers have been proactively sharing posts on the internet claiming that the bruise marks on Heard's face were from cosmetic treatments rather than fights.

After her testimony on May 5, a Twitter user shared two pictures to draw a comparison, one where a lady is seen with bruise marks caused by botox and the other one being a close-up shot of Heard.

Amber Heard:Botox injections. Filler bruising (example, not her). Injury? https://t.co/iVgoUJsAYQ

While on the stand on May 5, Amber Heard claimed that Depp head-butted her during a physical fight in December 2015. She said that Depp kept punching her and saying, "I f*cking hate you," repeatedly.

"Pounding the back of the head I could just hear him saying he was going to kill me, he sounded like an animal in pain."

A few days after the alleged altercation, Amber Heard's pictures were unveiled in court while she was testifying. She claimed that she had to conceal her wounds and ice her swollen face so that people would not know.

Fans also took to the internet to state that Heard was not a victim of abuse and compared her picture to Rihanna's.

For those saying #IStandWithAmberHeard this is what real abuse looks like. Being “beaten within an inch of your life” and only having a Botox/filler bruise on your eye is NOT how you would look. #AmberHeardlsALiar https://t.co/yvkKSwKb3h

A cosmetic doctor weighed in on Amber Heard's claims

Speaking to Newsweek, a cosmetic doctor from London, Dr Dan Dhunna, opined on the whole situation. He said it is tough to get a definite answer on the bruises as several things can cause them.

"Bruising can occur in a multitude of different patterns and itself can vary over time in depth, color and distribution. So it is very difficult to give a solid opinion."

Elaborating further, he said:

This is how Amber Heard and her PR machine are manipulating the public. Don't get fooled, research, look for the real evidence. #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JusticeForJohnny https://t.co/LMsAWybhvS
"Bruising from Botox itself is generally unlikely to occur and the pattern of bruising seen in this case doesn't fit the typical Botox injection sites, as bruising from Botox procedures tends to be more pinpoint and less diffuse in nature."

According to the cosmetic specialist, some of the photos may mimic a pattern generated by filler therapy.

"Filler injections tend be to placed deeper than Botox and may give more of a widespread pattern of bruising should it occur as shown. However, some of the imagery does show a bruise pattern which may be a result of a filler treatment for an under-eye tear trough deformity."

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp tied the knot in 2015. However, a year later, Heard filed for divorce and filed a temporary restraining order against the actor.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard for defamation in an op-ed she penned in The Washington Post in 2018 about domestic abuse. She is countersuing damages for $100 million.

Their trial is set to resume on Monday, May 16.

