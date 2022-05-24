Amber Heard L'Oreal word cloud explored amid ongoing Johnny Depp trial 

On the twentieth day of the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp defamation trial, Depp's lawyer questioned entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold if she was aware of the brand L’Oreal using a “word cloud” related to the actress. Since then, netizens have been curious about the Aquaman actress’ ambassadorship for the company.

In a lengthy cross-examination, Johnny Depp’s attorney questioned Arnold regarding Heard’s role in L’Oreal. He asked Arnold on May 23,

“Did you see L’Oreal make a word cloud of the words that were most commonly associated with Miss Heard in its marketing campaign?”

Arnold replied that she was aware of it but had not seen it herself. Depp’s lawyer then asked her if she knew which words featured in the cloud. Kathryn Arnold reiterated that she was unaware.

If one attempts to search for L'Oreal's “word cloud," they will be unable to find it. It seems like the information remains with the company and has not been made available to the public.

#BoycottLoreal Despite the latest events of the trial, @LOrealParisUSA continues to support AH when the whole world now knows that she is a liar and an abuser.To boycott l'oréal, here are all the brands belonging to themL'ORÉAL SUPPORT ABUSER !!!! Despite the latest events of the trial, @LOrealParisUSA continues to support AH when the whole world now knows that she is a liar and an abuser.To boycott l'oréal, here are all the brands belonging to them ⬇️L'ORÉAL SUPPORT ABUSER !!!!#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#BoycottLoreal https://t.co/o47NkaNq8e

Amber Heard's status as a L’Oreal ambassador: Fans start petitions

The L’Oreal Paris USA website currently lists the 36-year-old actress as their brand ambassador, as part of their “Dream Team.” The company has described her as:

"Witty and smart, Amber defies stereotypes and is committed to making her voice heard. She is an outspoken advocate for equality in Hollywood, children’s and LGBTQ rights."

Along with being listed as an U.S. ambassador, she is also present on L’Oreal Paris’ UK website.

Although the brand continues to have a strong relationship with the actress, it seems like Johnny Depp fans are opposed to it. A Change.org petition was created in 2019, advocating for the termination of the brand’s partnership with Amber Heard. The petition read, “Remove Amber Heard as L’Oreal Spokesperson.” At the time of writing this article, it had amassed 1,39,262 signatures.

Another petition of the same kind has been created under the title,“L’Oreal to end contract with Amber Heard as Ambassador.” The petition reads:

“L'Oreal should have the integrity to accept they have a duty of care and responsibility for their customers and who they allow (via their brand/s) to be of potential influence to the public. With that they should acknowledge that having Amber Heard, an avid drug user as the face of their brand is hugely irresponsible! Keeping her as their face to the public technically promotes that her actions are ok, which they are not!!”

The petition had amassed 3,789 signatures at the time of writing this article.

As hate against the brand continued to mount, they released a statement earlier stating that they would share the customers' thoughts as expressed on social media “with the appropriate individuals in our company.” They went on to thank everyone for sharing their opinions and said that they appreciated being given a different perspective.

It is unclear if the brand plans to terminate their relationship with Heard immediately or in the near future. The trial is still ongoing, and is expected to end on May 27.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee