America's Got Talent: Did judges play favorites? Fans say UniCircle Flow was "robbed" as Victory Brinker reaches finals

America's Got Talent 2021 semifinals concluded on a controversial note. Yet again, the golden buzzer acts were in trouble. Quick-change artist Lea Kyle, opera singer Victory Brinker, and UniCircle Flow were at risk when audiences saved one of them with votes.

Although many viewers celebrated when Lea sealed a spot in America's Got Talent finals, there were quite a few who thought UniCircle Flow was robbed. Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel voted 3-1, saving Victory.

Who is UniCircle Flow?

According to a description on NBC's website, UniCircle Flow is a unicycle dance performance group from Japan. The group markets its art as "land figure skating", and was founded in 2021 by Kenichi Ebina. The idea was to use the America's Got Talent stage as a platform to push unicycling as an "artistic performance."

AGT fans thought judges loved Victory more

Wish @UniCircleFlow could've made the #AGT finale tho so happy to have seen their unique skill & excellent performances! Never seen anyone like them before! This was such a gr8 showcase 4 them & I know we'll be seeing them on stage 4 many years to come! All the best to them! 👏👏 — Mary McCann (@maritericann) September 9, 2021

"That quick wardrobe young lady was a joke. @unicycle flow should have gotten her spot. The only wardrobe change I enjoy watching is @terrycrews & his array of different color suits every wk. He rocks any color."

"Bad call kicking Unicycle Flow off. They are a hell of a lot more talented than a little girl who is about blow her untrained vocal cords."

"AGT Unicycle Flow >>> Victory by a lot but I just don’t see the judges voting for them since they love Victory so much."

"@UniCircleFlow were robbed. Smh, judges got it way wrong."

"I would pay to see @UniCircleFlow anywhere! I cannot believe they didn’t make it! #AGT got it wrong. #UniCircleFlow don’t give up. I can’t wait to see you perform live one day. @AGT @SimonCowell @SofiaVergara."

"I love Victory and she’s super talented, but why would a 9-year-old opera singer headline a Vegas show? @UniCircleFlow was FANTASTIC last night and would be perfect on a Vegas stage. JMO."

Who made it to the America's Got Talent 2021 finals?

America's Got Talent 2021 has found its top 10 and they are: Victory, Lea, Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Brooke Simpson, Josh Blue, Jimmie Herrod, World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Aidan Bryant, Dustin Tavella, and Gina Brillon.

The America's Got Talent winner walks away with the prestigious trophy, $1 million, and an opportunity to headline a residency at Luxor, Las Vegas.

