American Born Chinese ending explained: Was Jin able to stop the Bull Demon's uprising?

American Born Chinese was created by Kelvin Yu and is based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. It stars Michelle Yeoh, Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Ke Huy Quan, Jim Liu, and Sydney Taylor. The series showcases the exploits of a teenager named Jin Wang whose life completely changes after meeting Wei-Chen, a Taiwanese exchange student.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"Jin Wang, an average teenager, juggles his high school social life with his home life; when he meets a new student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods."

All episodes of the show were released on Disney+ on May 24, 2023.

American Born Chinese ending explained: How was The Bull Demon neutralized?

The ending of American Born Chinese was almost the perfect way to set up season 2 with Jin Wang's parents getting abducted by Princess Iron Fan.

During the final sequences of the show, Wei-Chen revealed that the Bull King had taken his father, The Monkey King's staff. Later that night, he was going to use the powerful staff to open a portal in the sky in order to begin his brutal uprising.

Time was not on their side and they had to act fast. As such, Jin was caught between a soccer match and the war between heaven and hell.

When the sun went down, everyone began preparing for the match but Jin, Chen, and Anuj were stressed about the uprising. Amelia pulled Jin aside from his friends and confessed her love for him. They shared a kiss but Jin quickly got back to his friends. Meanwhile, Anuj suddenly got an idea to grab the Bull Demon's attention.

Jin, Chen, and Anuj cosplayed Chinese Gods and Goddesses. Jin dressed up like the Bull Demon and Anuj as Guanyin. The entire school was present in the stadium and these three were putting up an act to lure the Bull Demon out of hiding.

First, Jin tried to lure him with kindness but when that didn't work, he started saying things that angered the Demon.

The demon, who had taken the form of a teacher, pounced on the friends and revealed the powerful staff he had stolen from Chen's father. He and Chen then got into a spectacular battle in front of the entire school. Every staff member and student thought what they were witnessing was just a pre-game ritual but the truth was, their lives depended on it.

The Bull Demon overpowered Chen and opened the portal in the sky. But right when a powerful beam from the staff was going to break open the portal's gate, Jin came between the staff and the sky. The portal slowly closed and the danger disappeared.

The Monkey King soon appeared and took down The Bull Demon with his staff. Anuj declared that Jin was a hero and the entire school cheered for him. After the match, Jin bid farewell to his friend Chen and returned home. But when he entered, he found his parents missing and Princess Iron Fan waiting for him on the couch.

She revealed that she had to come with her or else his parents would die. This cliffhanger was the perfect setup to season 2, which still awaits a release date.

