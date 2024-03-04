American Idol contestant sings for mom in heartfelt audition

In American Idol season 22 episode 3, which aired on March 3, 2024, contestant Kimi delivered an unforgettable audition that resonated with judges and viewers. The 25-year-old Brooklyn resident, originally from Kosovo, performed with the aim of honoring his mother.

Amid the high-stakes atmosphere, Kimi selected a meaningful song in his native Albanian, called Kosova Nena Ime, after first singing Heal by Tom Odell. His song pick enabled him to showcase not only his singing ability but also pay tribute to his mom struggling with Multiple Sclerosis in Kosovo. Kimi's poignant audition created a touching moment by highlighting his musical talent and profound connection to his heritage.

American Idol season 22 contestant honors mother with poignant audition

Kimi's audition on American Idol season 22 episode 3 was a journey in two parts. Initially, he presented Heal by Tom Odell, aiming to convey a message of hope and resilience through his performance.

However, the judges felt this song did not fully showcase his vocal capabilities or emotional depth. They encouraged Kimi to perform another piece that could better display his range and connection to music. Judge Bryan said:

“The problem is, you're being a little premeditated and proper with it. If we can get you to just not think about singing so technical…I'm not sure that song really showcases a lot.”

In response, Kimi chose to sing Love in the Dark by Adele, yet the judges still sought something more, something that could truly capture the essence of Kimi's artistry and personal story.

For his second performance, Perry tried to neg him,

"Are you going to sing defeated like that for your mom?"

It was then that the judges decided to facilitate a surprise FaceTime call with Kimi's mother in Kosovo.

This unexpected moment shifted the atmosphere on American Idol, providing Kimi with the emotional foundation he needed to deeply connect with his performance. Motivated by the presence of his mother, even if just digitally, Kimi performed Kosova Nena Ime, an Albanian song dedicated to his mother and his homeland.

The American Idol season 22 judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry, were visibly moved by Kimi's performance of Kosova Nena Ime. Their initial hesitation transformed into admiration as they witnessed Kimi's ability to convey deep emotions through his singing. The heartfelt rendition, sung in his native language and dedicated to his mother, showcased Kimi's unique talent and emotional depth.

The judges praised him for his authenticity and the raw emotion he brought to the audition. In a unanimous decision, they awarded Kimi a golden ticket to Hollywood, recognizing not only his vocal talent but also the profound connection he established with his audience through his performance.

Kimi's journey to the American Idol stage is a testament to his resilience and dedication to his craft. Born and raised in Kosovo during a time of conflict, Kimi grew up in a family that faced significant challenges. Despite these hardships, his love for music and his mother's influence as a singer herself fueled his dream of pursuing a career in music.

Fans believe Kimi's American Idol audition will be remembered as a moment of genuine emotion and cultural connection.