"Katy pisses me off": American Idol fans are glad season 22 is Perry’s last season as judge

American Idol premiered season 22 on Sunday, February 18, 2024. During the segment, fans saw several new faces take to the stage during Luke Bryant's hometown auditions in Leesburg, Georgia.

More than ten singers auditioned for the show in the first episode, and several made it through to the next round. One contestant, Odell Burton Jr., became the first winner of the Platinum Ticket in season 22. Only three of these tickets can be earned throughout the season.

While fans cheered the contestants online, there was one judge that they had a problem with. Netizens took to social media to chime in about Katy Perry's judging skills and slammed the singer. One person, @heelylivetweets, wrote on X:

"Katy pisses me off like make it make sense. I'm so glad this is her last season."

American Idol season 22 will air episodes every Sunday on ABC.

American Idol season 22 fans slam Katy Perry online after first audition rounds

In the premiere episode of American Idol season 22, fans saw several fresh faces take the stage to try and impress the judges with their singing.

The first person to appear in episode 1 was Mackenzie Sol from Las Vegas. His rendition of Bring It On Home to Me by Sam Cooke earned him a standing ovation. As the judges appreciated the performance, Katy Perry called him a "character" with a soul and noted that he could be in season 22's Top 10.

For the second American Idol season 22 episode 1 contestant, Triston Harper, Katy Perry noted that he was "authentic and so connected" to himself. Meanwhile, Kennedy Reid, a 23-year-old mortician from New Albany, Indiana, sang River Deep Mountain High by Ike and Tina Turner. As for her performance, while she couldn't finish her set, Katy urged her to wake the judges up.

"Walk around, you're still living."

Katy gave her a standing ovation and noted she had a great voice. Despite Luke Bryant not being convinced that Reid should proceed, Katy sent her to Hollywood.

For Meggie Iyer, an 18-year-old college student from Carmel, Indiana, Katty noted that she thought the contestant could be in the Top 10. For Ajii, the next contestant on the ABC show, Katy Kerry felt he was a "diamond in the rough." For Blake Proehl's audition, the Firework singer noted that he could also be in the Top 10.

He was followed by Micaela McCall, who sang Singed, Sealed, and Delivered by Stevie Wonder, and the performance brought tears to Katy Perry's eyes. For the next singer, Odell Bunton Jr., who won the first Platinum Ticket of the latest season, Katy noted that he may be the best soul singer of American Idol season 22.

The second last singer, Jack Blocker's performance didn't sit well for Katy Perry. She noted that he had a nice voice, but bad delivery and needed to "relax."

Following the premiere of the season, fans took to social media to chime in on Katy Perry's judging skills, and many netizens slammed the singer.

