American Idol season 22 episode 2: Recap and more details explored

After its premiere on February 18, American Idol season 22 continued to wow viewers with its auditionees in episode 2 of the season, which was released on February 25, on ABC, at 8 pm ET. The show's standards have consistently grown since its inception in 2002, over two decades ago.

The second audition episode saw some deserving entrees getting the coveted Golden Ticket, while others went home with fallen faces. Episode 2 also saw a guest performance by Colin Stough, the season 21 American Idol alumni, shocking the viewers and the judges alike.

Highlights of episode 2 of American Idol season 22

Colin Stough gets his hair cut on the American Idol season 22 auditions

The main highlight of the episode was Noah Peters, a 24-year-old barber from Benton, Tennessee. He was introduced as a 'singing barber', which was also the name of his barber shop back home. As seen in his introduction, he sang soulfully while cutting the hair of his customers.

He appeared on stage with a guitarist, and absolutely stunned with his performance of I Won't Let Go by Rascal Flatts. After his performance, the judges demanded to see him sing while he cut someone's hair. Colin Stough became that someone, appearing unexpectedly, surprising everyone.

With his long locks, Colin sat on the barber's chair, and Noah began cutting his hair as the duo sang Broken Halos by Chris Stapleton. Katy said he might need some "chippity chop" but voted yes, sending him straight to Hollywood.

Other auditions on episode 2 of American Idol season 22

Another Golden Ticket winner this episode was Roman Collins, a 24-year-old, who hails from Natchitoches, Louisiana. Collins' job as a car cleaner made the judges reveal their first jobs. Lionel said he worked as a construction worker, while Luke worked at a grocery store, and Katy was a housekeeper.

Collins performed a rendition of Livin' It for the City by Stevie Wonders and made the judges sing with him as well. His voice and the versatility in his pitches bagged him the Golden Ticket.

Then came Nya's performance on Wait a Minute by Williow Smith, which according to Luke was his "favorite performance, or audition this year." Lionel also said, "This is my best audition so far this year." Katy joined the bandwagon and held a fan to Nya's face which blew her hair like a star's, as she sang again. With Luke's "Yes a million times" Nya booked her ticket to Hollywood.

Dawson Slade who also won the coveted ticket shocked judges with his revelation of having a baby at 17 years old. After Lionel voted no to his performance of I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack, Luke wanted him to sing Somebody Else Will by Justin Moore to decide his fate on the show. He aced it and went to Hollywood.

More details on American Idol season 22

The upcoming episode of American Idol is the third installment out of a total of four audition episodes, after which the viewers will get to see their favorite contestants brace themselves for the win.

Out of the 24 contestants this season is to have, 3 will be given the Platinum Ticket, making them skip the first Hollywood Round. Odell Bunton Jr and Abi Carter have already received two tickets, leaving behind just one more for grabs.

New episodes of American Idol drop every Sunday on ABC, at 8 pm ET.