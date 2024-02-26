American Idol season 2: Luke Bryan praises Ziggy for delivering an outstanding audition

During the February 26, 2024 episode of American Idol season 22, contestant Ziggy Krassenberg from the Netherlands delivered an audition that profoundly resonated with the judges. Selecting Lady Gaga's Million Reasons, Ziggy showcased formidable vocals that captured the judges' attention.

Ziggy's performance particularly resonated with veteran judge Luke Bryan, who offered effusive praise and reflected on such impactful acts striking a personal chord. Having navigated professional hurdles including a stint on the Netherlands' Dutch Idol, Ziggy brought a compelling backstory to his American Idol debut. Between his vocal artistry and his perseverance through past challenges, this audition marked Ziggy as one to watch this season.

Ziggy Krassenberg earns high praise from Luke Bryan in American Idol audition

Veteran American Idol judge Luke Bryan, renowned for balancing constructive criticism with encouragement, visibly experienced the powerful effect of Ziggy Krassenberg's audition. As Ziggy concluded his stirring rendition of Million Reasons, Bryan's reaction blended awe and surprise at the performance's sheer artistry.

Luke Bryan extolled Ziggy's ability to imbue the lyrics with intimate emotionality. Additionally, Bryan noted how Ziggy epitomized dimensions that American Idol seeks within aspiring stars - from vocal prowess to fearlessly vulnerable performances.

Between the visible impact on Bryan and his unequivocal post-audition praise, Ziggy left a forceful imprint for the judges to reflect on. Luke’s exact words were,

"I love this show because when I started, I didn't realize how much I have grown as a person and seven years ago [if I would’ve met you] my thought would have been ‘Who is that crazy person?’"

He continued,

“Now my brain is like, well that’s gonna be a fun…here you are again and you delivered one of the best performances of the day. Thanks for coming here and being a great singer.”

Ziggy's moving audition led judge Luke Bryan to reflect openly on the profound personal growth he has experienced witnessing talents blossom through reality shows across his tenure. In selecting Lady Gaga's stirring Million Reasons, Ziggy made a tactical song choice to showcase his impressive vocal range and abilities.

Fellow American Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie echoed Luke Bryan’s awe through their robust praise for Ziggy’s audition. Known for recognizing one-of-a-kind talent, Katy Perry hailed Ziggy’s fresh artistry, which diverged boldly from competitors by integrating his distinct style and flair.

Meanwhile, Lionel Richie spotlighted Ziggy’s emotional resonance as indicating immense promise. Ultimately, the judges unanimously voted to advance Ziggy. Between the individual feedback and collective decision, Ziggy’s initial audition left no doubt regarding his potential.

Contestant Ziggy Krassenberg joins American Idol's latest season equipped with both artistic gifts and resilience built battling adversity. His initial stint on "Dutch Idol" in his native Netherlands offered initial local exposure, but Ziggy set his sights on breaking through globally via American Idol's platform.

Throughout his journey, Ziggy has weathered considerable personal challenges, including bullying, that impacted his family dynamic.

Final thoughts

By channeling difficulties into motivational fuel and poignant creative expression, Ziggy imparted added dimensions to his inaugural audition. His raw performance of Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons met with effusive praise led by Luke Bryan’s emotional reaction, clearly left its mark heading into Hollywood Week.

With his combination of vocal mastery and perseverance under pressure, Ziggy’s season 22 trajectory now promises to thrill and inspire viewers tuning in to witness the rise of a star.