American Idol season 21 episode 17 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the remaining contestants participate live on stage in front of the judges and a live audience. They will hope to deliver their best to ensure their safety in the competition and earn enough votes to keep moving forward.

Episode 17 of American Idol will feature the Top 8 contestants, who were chosen from viewers' votes on last week's Judge's Song Contest. They will be seen delivering incredible performances to wow their fans and grab their votes to make it to the Top 5 of the competition. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes the cut.

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to be an extremely successful franchise. Over the years, many contestants who have made their debut on the show have gone on to become well-known artists with sold-out concerts and a massive fan base.

Season 21 of the competition saw the aspiring musicians perform in front of the iconic judge trio - country superstar Luke Bryan, pop princess Katy Perry and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

American Idol season 21 will see a brand new judge panel this week

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a huge amount of talent this time around. The Top 8 contestants have managed to pass through mutliple rounds and some of the most difficult challenges, including auditions, Hollywood Week, Showstoppers, Top 26, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, Judge's Song Contest, and many others.

The official synopsis of this week's episode reveals that the Top 8 will perform live coast-to-coast yet again with the help of a band and in front of the live audience and the judges. Only this time, viewers will not find the same set of judges like every other episode. While Luke Bryan will retain his seat as the judge, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will not be seen this week.

This news comes after BBC's recent announcement that both Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will be performing live for King Charles III coronation concert at Windsor Palace in the UK on Sunday, May 7, 2023. It will surely be a disappointment for American Idol fans to see their fan-favorite judges have to skip the episode because of the royal commitment.

However, last week, host Ryan Seacrest made a surprise announcement that two other legendary artists will be filling the judges' spot. They were revealed through a video call screen on stage and had the contestants extremely excited.

Canadian-American singer-songwriter and actress Alanis Morisette will be seen replacing one of the judges in the upcoming American Idol episode. Accompanying her will be legendary pop artist Ed Sheeran who will be seen judging on this competition for the very first time, considering he had previously appeared on The Voice.

Over the years, the competition series has invited many of its alumni and guest singers to guide the contestants as mentors. This time, Alanis Morissette will be taking up the role of a mentor to the current batch of contestants, guiding them on song choice, stage presence, and vocal ranges.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran will also be seen performing on the stage, potentially from his brand new album Subtract.

Check out which Top 8 American Idol contestants are scheduled to perform to earn a spot in the Top 5 of the competition.

Zachariah Smith Haven Madison We Ani Oliver Steele Warren Peay Iam Tongi Megan Danielle Colin Stough

Season 21 of American Idol has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment nears its close, the contestants will be tasked with tougher challenges, pushing them to give their best and showcase their potential. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes the title this time.

