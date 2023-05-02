"YOU'RE JOKING": American Idol fans shocked after platinum ticket winner Tyson Venegas fails to make the Top 8 

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Monday, April 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 10 contestants participating and competing against each other in the Judges Song Contest round of the competition. While some delivered their best performances, others failed to make their mark and faced criticism.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Tyson Venegas failed to make the Top 8 alongside Marybeth Byrd. Fellow competitor Oliver Steele was saved by Katy Perry after the judge won the Judge's Song Contest round. Fans were shocked at the outcome and felt that Tyson was robbed of the opportunity. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst viewers over the last two decades that it has been on the air. Many contestants who have made their debut on the stage have gone on to become established artists with sold-out concerts and have garnered a massive fan base.

Season 21 of the competition saw many aspiring artists performing in front of the legendary judges - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie.

Fans react to Tyson Venegas' elimination on American Idol

By the end of the American Idol episode, Oliver Steele, Marybeth Byrd and Tyson Venegas were in the bottom three. However, Katy Perry decided to save Oliver over the other two contestants after winning the Judge's Song Contest.

Fans were extremely disappointed with platinum ticket winner Tyson Venegas' elimination ahead of making the Top 8 of the competition. They took to social media to express their concerns. Check out what they have to say.

SWEET PEACH 🍑💜 @_Chelzzieeeeee i can’t believe they let Tyson and Marybeth go American Idol ain’t what it used to bei can’t believe they let Tyson and Marybeth go #AmericanIdol American Idol ain’t what it used to be 😩 i can’t believe they let Tyson and Marybeth go #AmericanIdol

Some fans were shocked at the outcome. Check it out.

Ryan @ThatOhioKidRyan #Idol I thought Megan and Mary Beth were gone. Megan staying and Olliver and Tyson not getting the votes is a SHOCK to me... Tyson is a mini Bruno. How is he going home 🤯🤯 #AmericanIdol I thought Megan and Mary Beth were gone. Megan staying and Olliver and Tyson not getting the votes is a SHOCK to me... Tyson is a mini Bruno. How is he going home 🤯🤯 #AmericanIdol #Idol https://t.co/pYsDWzb22l

SAM @samnebelcrosson Tyson was robbed tonight, idk who y’all are voting for because… 🥶🤧 #AmericanIdol Tyson was robbed tonight, idk who y’all are voting for because… 🥶🤧 #AmericanIdol

Viewers get their Top 8 contestants on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the contestants getting ready for the Judge's Song Contest round of the competition. The 10 selected contestants from yesterday's episode had to prove their mettle to impress their fans and earn their votes. While some managed to do so successfully, others failed to make their mark.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Judge's Song Contest, reads:

"The Judge’s Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from. America votes for the Top 8 LIVE coast to coast."

The Top 10 contestants performed one by one and delivered impressive performances. Check out who made it to the Top 8 of the competition and their song choices tonight.

Zachariah Smith – Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi Haven Madison – The Only Exception by Paramore We Ani – I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston Oliver Steele – High and Dry by Radiohead Warren Peay – Colder Weather by Zac Brown Iam Tongi – What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong Megan Danielle – Go Rest High On that Mountain by Vince Gill Colin Stough – It’s Been Awhile by Staind

This week's American Idol episode also saw season 19 winner Chayce Beckham perform his newly released single Till The Day I Die. The former champion also proved to be an inspiration for the current batch of contestants as he received massive success after his debut on the show.

KATY PERRY @katyperry #idol This Cali Gurl is in Cali tonight This Cali Gurl is in Cali tonight 😘 #idol https://t.co/gRiE8jL15g

Season 21 of American Idol has been an extremely interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the remaining contestants will be tasked with tougher challenges that will push them to their limits and test their potential. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

