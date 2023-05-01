Where is American Idol season 19 winner Chayce Beckham now? Country singer to appear as guest mentor in episode 16

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 is all set to return with another brand new episode this week on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It will document the Top 10 contestants participating in the Judges Song Contest round and perform songs that will be suggested by the judges themselves.

The upcoming American Idol episode will also feature season 19 winner Chayce Beckham as the guest mentor and performer. The artist, who recently released a new single called Till The Day I Die, will be seen guiding the contestants on their performances as well as providing tips and tricks to nail the same.

The hit ABC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience over the last two decades that it has been on the air. Like Chayce, many other alumni who have made their debut on the stage have gone on to become successful artists, with sold-out concerts and a massive fan base.

Season 21 of the competition has also seen many upcoming artists perform in front of the legendary judge trio - country superstar Luke Bryan, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie, and pop princess Katy Perry.

Chayce Beckham will join American Idol judge Luke Bryan on his upcoming tour

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent. Many contestants braved through the auditions, Hollywood Week, Showstoppers, Top 26, Top 20, and Top 12 rounds to make it through to the Top 10 of the competition. Considering the stiff competition, it will be essential for the artists to bring their A-game to be chosen in the Top 8.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Judge's Song Contest, reads:

"The Judge’s Song Contest returns as judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie each suggest songs for the contestants to choose from. America votes for the Top 8 LIVE coast to coast."

To help the American Idol contestants with their performance, the series has invited many alumni as guest mentors.

The previous episode saw season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert guiding the singers. The upcoming episode will feature season 19 winner Chayce Beckham providing feedback to the artists to ensure that they deliver their best performances and make it to the Top 8.

Country singer Chayce Beckham was crowned the winner of season 19 on May 23, 2021. His winning performance was a song chosen by the judges. By the end of the season, his original song 23 beat renowned artists like Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo to top the iTunes US and country charts.

After his win on American Idol, Chayce signed with 19 Recordings in partnership with BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records. He also moved to Nashville to further pursue his music career. He also began touring around the country, spreading his music and messages with his fans.

By the end of 2022, the artist had received over 60 million streams of his music across 183 countries. He then went on to release singles, including Keeping Me Up All Night, Can't Do Without Me, Tell Me Twice, and the most recent one, Till The Day I Die. He also released his six-track debut EP in 2022 called Doin' It Right.

According to PEOPLE's report, Chayce will join American Idol judge Luke Bryan on the road for his Country On tour.

Season 21 of the competition has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment nears its end, the remaining contestants will be tasked with tougher challenges, testing their potential and musical abilities. Viewers will have to wait and see who takes it all the way to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

