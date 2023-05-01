"The right 2 outta there!": American Idol fans react after Nutsa and Lucy Love fail to make the Top 10 

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented the Top 12 contestants participating in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night of the competition. The evening saw some incredible performances from the artists, who put in their all to earn viewers' votes and make it to the Top 10.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Nutsa and Lucy Love failed to make the Top 10 and were eliminated from the competition. Coincidentally, these were the two contestants that the judges had saved last week to make the Top 12. Fans agreed with viewers' decision tonight. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has established itself to be a legendary franchise over the two decades that it has been on air. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the show has seen many contestants become successful artists in the past few years. They sold out stadiums with their concerts and garnered a massive fan base.

Season 21 of the competition is no different as it has also seen quite a few talented artists perform in front of the legendary judge trio - pop princess Katy Perry, Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie and country superstar Luke Bryan.

Fans react to Nutsa and Lucy Love's elimination from American Idol

On tonight's American Idol episode, Lucy Love performed All Night Long by Lionel Richie and Nutsa performed The Show Must Go On by Queen.

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about both of them not making the Top 10. They felt that it was the right decision and if it wasn't for the judges save last week, they would have been eliminated already.

ava ミ☆ @PARANOlALIV lucy and nutsa going home after we all called them the worst possible save choices last week #AmericanIdol lucy and nutsa going home after we all called them the worst possible save choices last week #AmericanIdol https://t.co/FZgxD9oIKm

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 I told y’all Lucy was a waste of a save last week no one was gonna vote for her #AmericanIdol I told y’all Lucy was a waste of a save last week no one was gonna vote for her #AmericanIdol

NotYour🚽_OurConstitution @riseabove1 #AmericanIdol

Woot! America got it right! Woot! America got it right! #AmericanIdol Woot! America got it right!

Fans were also quick to point out that the two contestants eliminated were judges' saves last week.

Steve Manuel @AManueLike #AmericanIdol

America had to tell you two weeks straight who the real Ten 10 should be. America had to tell you two weeks straight who the real Ten 10 should be. #AmericanIdolAmerica had to tell you two weeks straight who the real Ten 10 should be.

Debbie @FLDEB03

#AmericanIdol

@AmericanIdol America speaks! The 2 judges saves go home. Perfect! America speaks! The 2 judges saves go home. Perfect!#AmericanIdol@AmericanIdol

Julia Brown @nikeprincess69 IMO…Just goes to show you that America did not agree with the judges save last week that both of their saves didn’t make the top 10. I feel like the voters wanted to prove that. What a great night of performances though. Wow. GO @wtongi !!! #AmericanIdol IMO…Just goes to show you that America did not agree with the judges save last week that both of their saves didn’t make the top 10. I feel like the voters wanted to prove that. What a great night of performances though. Wow. GO @wtongi!!! #AmericanIdol

Kay/Kat. @KayAmberlicious

What a waste and totally pointless putting them through last week.

#idol #AmericanIdol Delusional judges couldn't save you this week Lucy and Nutsa.What a waste and totally pointless putting them through last week. Delusional judges couldn't save you this week Lucy and Nutsa.What a waste and totally pointless putting them through last week.#idol #AmericanIdol

MicheleAmabile @MicheleAmabile The cuts tonight not surprising-judges saves not saved.. #AmericanIdol The cuts tonight not surprising-judges saves not saved..#AmericanIdol

Viewers decide their Top 10 on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the Top 12 contestants competing against each other and battling it out to impress the judges and the audience to eventually make it to the Top 10 of the competition. Over the two-hour time frame, fans witnessed many incredible performances.

American Idol @AmericanIdol



is here to mentor the Idols and perform!



The 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟮 perform 𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌 & 𝑹𝒐𝒍𝒍 𝑯𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒐𝒇 𝑭𝒂𝒎𝒆 hits for a spot in the 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟬!



#IDOL 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 at 8e/5p we're 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 coast-to-coast! @adamlambert is here to mentor the Idols and perform!The 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟮 perform 𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌 & 𝑹𝒐𝒍𝒍 𝑯𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒐𝒇 𝑭𝒂𝒎𝒆 hits for a spot in the 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟬! 𝗧𝗢𝗡𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧 at 8e/5p we're 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 coast-to-coast!@adamlambert is here to mentor the Idols and perform!The 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟮 perform 𝑹𝒐𝒄𝒌 & 𝑹𝒐𝒍𝒍 𝑯𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒐𝒇 𝑭𝒂𝒎𝒆 hits for a spot in the 𝗧𝗢𝗣 𝟭𝟬!#IDOL https://t.co/oU9cHVFoeb

Viewers were also active on social media to express their opinions about the performances. While some impressed them, other singers received much criticism, as fans felt the performances could've been better.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night, read:

"Season eight runner-up and bestselling artist Adam Lambert mentors the Top 12 contestants for another night of unforgettable live performances as America decides who will make the Top 10."

Check out the Top 10 contestants and their performances tonight.

Tyson Venegas – For Once In My Life by Stevie Wonder Warren Peay – House of the Rising Sun by the Animals Haven Madison – Livin on a Pray by Bon Jovi Oliver Steele – Georgia on My Mind by Ray Charles Colin Stough – Midnight Rider by Allman Brothers Marybeth Byrd – Dancing Queen by ABBA Wé Ani – Something’s Got a Hold on Me by Etta James Megan Danielle – Angel by Montgomery by Bonnie Raitt Zachariah Smith – Don’t Bring Me Down by ELO Iam Tongi – Bring it On Home to Me by Sam Cooke

Season 21 of American Idol has seen a lot of talent this year. Considering the stiff competition and the finale getting closer, the remaining contestants will have to bring their A-game to the stage and prove that they are worthy of taking the crown home. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes