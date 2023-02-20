"Coming in with energy": Fans left with mixed opinions about Lucy Love's audition on American Idol season 21

American Idol season 21 aired its premiere episode on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

It documented a fresh set of contestants auditioning in front of the judges in an effort to impress them and move forward to Hollywood Week. While some auditions left judges stunned, others failed to make a mark. The auditions took place in three cities - New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville - and witnessed some incredible talent in the form of singers and musicians.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Lucy Love had to perform twice to receive a golden ticket. Her first performance left the judges asking her to tone down her personality and focus on signing more. She, however, proved herself the second time and received a golden ticket. Fans were left with mixed opinions. One tweeted:

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #Idolpremiere Lucy Love coming in with energy. She got all in their faces, just a tad weak on the transitions. Her chest voice is good but riffs a little sloppy. #AmericanIdol Lucy Love coming in with energy. She got all in their faces, just a tad weak on the transitions. Her chest voice is good but riffs a little sloppy. #AmericanIdol #Idolpremiere

The franchise has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Season 21 of the hit series featured the popular judging trio - pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionel Richie - getting together for the fifth consecutive year. Viewers got to witness their charming personalities and fun banter throughout the episode.

Lucy Love is given two chances to perform on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol began with a celebration of the 21st year of the show. The judges got ready for the first round of auditions and began welcoming contestants to the stage. Lucy Love was the second hopeful to enter the audition round. Her personality instantly stood out, but it didn't sit too well with the experts as it interfered with her singing.

Lucy introduced herself as a contestant from Arkansas and sang I Heard It Through The Grapevine by Marvin Gaye. Throughout her performance, the contestant danced around and was seemingly having fun. However, the judges weren't vibing the same, and it was visible in their facial expressions.

After the American Idol contestant's performance, judge Lionel Richie pointed out that they had seen a number of contestants doing comedy acts to make their audition work, but with Lucy, he heard notes that were beautiful. He further said:

"Believe it or not, if I stripped all of that personality away, you realize there's an artist in there? I'm not playing. This is not me joking around with you."

Viewers got to witness Lucy's journey. She came from a background where people weren't given too many chances. She was the mother of two young children and people had always called her demeaning terms, and it took a long time for her to believe in herself. She wanted to prove herself through the competition and give her kids a better life.

Upon being given a second chance on American Idol, she sang Donny Hathaway's A Song For You. She instantly received a standing ovation from Lionel, who felt that he believed in her and she proved herself. Katy noted that Lucy did it for their kids. Luke confessed that he'd initially written her off based on her first performance, but he respected his fellow judges for giving her a second chance.

Lucy received a golden ticket to Hollywood after receiving positive responses from all three judges.

Fans are left with mixed emotions with Lucy's performance on American Idol

Fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lucy's performance. While some felt the audition was great, others weren't quite impressed. Check out what they have to say.

john smithneil @JSmithneil lucy #AmericanIdol idol wrong show to audition for ..too old and not country lucy #AmericanIdol idol wrong show to audition for ..too old and not country

john smithneil @JSmithneil no to lucy #AmericanIdol ... didnt think she was that good no to lucy #AmericanIdol ... didnt think she was that good

john smithneil @JSmithneil lucy still no for me.... #AmericanIdol .. think her pacing while singing needs to improve.. took forever lucy still no for me.... #AmericanIdol .. think her pacing while singing needs to improve.. took forever

Paul Bacon @PaulBacon30 "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" was a great pick for her. Relaxing song. Great voice. #AmericanIdol "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" was a great pick for her. Relaxing song. Great voice. #AmericanIdol

Season 21 of American Idol has started on a very interesting note. The audience got to witness inspirational stories and great singing. As the season progresses, many other contestants will grace the audition round and display their skills. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

